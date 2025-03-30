Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to the Portland Timbers on the Road

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







PORTLAND, Oreg. - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 on the road versus the Portland Timbers at Providence Park tonight.

Portland took an early lead in the sixth minute when Santiago Moreno found Felipe Mora in the box for a right-footed finish in the bottom corner.

Houston equalized in the 12th minute when a set piece delivery from midfielder Jack McGlynn found defender Franco Escobar, who guided the ball into the back of the net. The play marked the Argentinian's first goal of the season and the American's second assist.

The Timbers retook the lead in the 23rd minute when Mora found Antony running into the right side of the box, who was able to chip the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Portland extended their lead in the 71st minute when Antony found the back of the net after retrieving a loose ball inside the box that was forced by Mora.

Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham made his first-career MLS start in goal with the Dynamo tonight, making seven saves and becoming the second-youngest goalkeeper to start a game for Houston. The rookie made his league debut last week in replacement of an injured Jimmy Maurer in the 67th minute. It marked the first time an MLS rookie has played in goal for the Dynamo since Nov. 3, 2021 (Kyle Morton).

Additionally, forward Andy Batioja, who was on loan from Dynamo 2 for tonight's match, made his MLS debut with the Dynamo tonight. The 19-year-old is a regular member of the U-20 Colombian National Team.

Gillingham was called into action in the 37th minute when a Portland counterattack led to a header at the far post from Antony, but the shot stopper managed to dive to his left and push the ball behind goal.

Gillingham stepped up again in first-half stoppage time, corralling a long-distance shot from Jimer Fory that bounced just in front of goal on a slick surface. The shot stopper made another save in stoppage time, getting low to his left to stop a breakaway attempt from Antony.

McGlynn found forward Ezequiel Ponce in the box in the 60th minute for a header that missed the far post by inches.

Forward Amine Bassi took his chances from outside the box in the 65th minute, firing a powerful shot that missed just high.

Gillingham was called into action again in the 86th minute when Ariel Lassiter fired a left-footed shot that forced the young goalkeeper to get low and secure the ball.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 5 to host LAFC, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match and all Dynamo home matches are available.

---

Portland Timbers (3-2-1, 10 pts.) 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC (0-4-2, 2 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 6

Providence Park - Portland, Oregon

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Portland Timbers 2 1 3

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

POR: Felipe Mora 2 (Santiago Moreno 2) 6'

HOU: Franco Escobar 1 (Jack McGlynn 2) 12'

POR: Antony 3 (Felipe Mora 1) 23'

POR: Antony 4 (Felipe Mora 2) 71'

Portland Timbers: James Pantemis; Jimer Fory (Ian Smith 73'), Juan Mosquera (Claudio Bravo 88'), Finn Surman, Kamal Miller, Antony (Ariel Lassiter 80'); Santiago Moreno, David Ayala (Joao Ortiz 80'), Diego Chara, David Da Costa; Felipe Mora (Kevin Kelsy 73')

Unused substitutes: Maxime Crepeau, Dario Zuparic, Cristhian Paredes, Zachery McGraw

Houston Dynamo FC: Blake Gillingham; Franco Escobar, Daniel Steres (Erik Sviatchenko 46'), Femi Awodesu, Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Jack McGlynn (Aliyu Ibrahim 86'), Nico Lodeiro (Júnior Urso 73'); Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Andy Batioja 81')

Unused substitutes: Pedro Cruz, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Michael Halliday, Brooklyn Raines

DISCIPLINE:

POR: Diego Chara (caution; foul) 11'

HOU: Daniel Steres (caution; foul) 31'

POR: Felipe Mora (caution; foul) 34'

POR: Jimer Fory (caution; dissent) 43'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 55'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant: Meghan Mullen

Assistant: Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 56 degrees, rainy

