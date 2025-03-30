Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loans

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 forward Andy Batioja and goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to short-term loans for tonight's road match versus the Portland Timbers.

