San Jose Draws First Leg Of 2025 Heritage Cup

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes' Beau Leroux on game night

(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with Seattle Sounders FC 1-1 on Saturday night in Major League Soccer regular-season play in front of 15,228 fans at PayPal Park.

The Quakes struck first in the 32nd minute when midfielder Beau Leroux intercepted a pass in the center of the pitch and unleashed a shot from just outside the box. The ball deflected off a sliding defender and floated over Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei for the San Jose native's first MLS goal.

After intermission, the visitors assailed the net in search of an equalizer, but the Quakes' sturdy back line and goalkeeper Daniel repeatedly turned them away, making seven consecutive saves. However, in the 80th minute, forward Albert Rusnak's blast from the right wing found the back of the net to knot the score 1-1.

The Black and Blue will continue their homestand next Sunday, April 6, when they take on D.C. United in a match commemorating 30 years of MLS since the inaugural game took place at Spartan Stadium, which took place between the two clubs at Spartan Stadium in 1996. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 2 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Quakes move to 15-15-11 all-time against Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play (48 GF, 58 GA) with an 8-5-6 home record (25 GF, 19 GA). San Jose is 5-0-3 vs. Seattle in all competitions since 2021, 4-0-3 in MLS play, and 3-0-1 at PayPal Park during that stretch.

Tonight marked the first leg of the 2025 edition of the Heritage Cup, a competition honoring the two teams' history in the North American Soccer League (NASL). Head-to-head points determines the winner, with goal differential followed by total goals during the two matches as the first tiebreakers. Seattle has won eight times (2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021), while San Jose has won eight times (2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024) and is aiming to keep the Heritage Cup a fourth consecutive year.

Quakes forward/team captain Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 115, good for third all-time. Only Luis Robles (183) and Chris Klein (141) are ahead of him on the list.

MLS ALL-TIME CONSECUTIVE GAMES

183 Luis Robles (2012-18)

141 Chris Klein (2005-09)*

115 Cristian Espinoza (2021-present)*

113 David Ousted (2013-16)

*field players

Defender Reid Roberts, who made his MLS and Quakes debut in the second half last Saturday vs. Charlotte FC, made his first start tonight. The Quakes acquired the fifth overall pick in the first round of this year's MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution to select Roberts out of the University of San Francisco.

Quakes midfielder Beau Leroux, a San Jose native and 2024 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick out of San Jose State, scored his first MLS goal in the 32nd minute. He had an assist in the Feb. 22 season-opening win over Real Salt Lake.

Daniel again showed why he is one of the league's elite goalkeepers, facing 26 shots (19 in the second half) and saving nine of them. The Brazilian now leads all of MLS in saves as of Saturday night with 28.

MLS 2025 GOALKEEPER SAVE LEADERS

28 Daniel (SJ)

27 Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

27 Jonathan Sirois (MTL)

27 Zack Steffen (COL)

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 55°F Cloudy

Attendance: 15,228

Match Officials:

Referee: Guido Gonzales, Jr.

AR1: Micheal Barwegen

AR2: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Kathryn Nesbitt

4th Official: Malik Badawi

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Beau Leroux (unassisted) 32'

SEA (1-1) - Albert Rusnak (Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 35'

SJ - Ousseni Bouda (caution) 59'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 90+2'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Rodrigues, Bruno Wilson, Dave Romney; Cristian Espinoza (C), Ian Harkes, Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Beau Leroux (Mark-Anthony Kaye 86'), Reid Roberts (Daniel Munie 73'); Ousseni Bouda (Josef Martínez 73'), Preston Judd (Nick Lima 66').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Paul Marie, Amahl Pellegrino, Jamar Ricketts, Jack Skahan.

POSS.: 40.4%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 9; FOULS: 18; xG: 1.1

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Stefan Frei (C) (GK), Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar; Joao Paulo (Danny Musovski 46'), Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 73'), Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas; Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak, Jesus Ferreira.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas (GK), Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Kim Kee-hee, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva.

POSS.: 59.6%; SHOTS: 26; SOG: 10; CORNERS: 12; OFFSIDES: 6; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 13; xG: 2.3

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's overall performance tonight:

"The first half we played well, but the second half we did not. Give Seattle a lot of credit; they have a good team. [They've] been together a long time, very experienced and obviously put on a lot of pressure. To get a point is a fair result."

On the team's standing in the league during this early juncture of the season:

"We've played six games to date. The first four games, we should have got a result in every game. In Charlotte, we didn't play well. Tonight, against a real good team, we had a good first half. Second half wasn't what I wanted. ... There's a lot of things going on in the league right now. If you look at some of the scores today, it's a league where everybody's a little bit up and down right now. It's still early in the season and we'll take it one game at a time."

On the team's attack and finishing ability:

"It's certainly something that we know has to get better. Against this team tonight, they're a good team. I think they scored five or six goals a couple weeks ago. We have to get [Josef] Martínez and [Chicho] Arango on the field together. We had to be careful with Josef tonight because of his traveling [due to international duty]. I think we really need to see our team through the first half of the season to really be able to analyze correctly where we're at and where we need to go."

On Beau Leroux returning to the starting lineup and scoring his first MLS goal:

"Beau has been very good. He's a player with not a whole lot of experience at this level and he's done very well. I thought he ran out of gas a little bit tonight. That's why we made the change. He's been a pleasant surprise."

"I'm not sure that's one he's going to be showing his grandchildren, but it's nice to get a goal."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER BEAU LEROUX

On developing as a young player and having veterans like Ian Harkes for guidance:

"It's been great, just learning something new every day from the guys and being involved in trainings and games, just growing and learning as a player."

"It's been great. I mean Ian and I get along so well. You know, people have told me that he looks like an older brother on the field, and that's kind of how it's been and feels like."

On the significance of scoring his first goal:

"I kissed the badge. This club means everything to me. You know they took a chance on me. I just love this club. I love San Jose and the people. I definitely feel some weight off my shoulders, but still have a lot to work on. So we still have a lot to do to get these results and go for three points."

On head coach Bruce Arena having faith in him to start after making his MLS debut this season:

"It's great. I thank Bruce a lot that he trusts me that much, and the whole coaching staff and the players trust me that much. I just go out there and do the best I can to help the team."

