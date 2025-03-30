San Diego FC Earns First-Ever Home Victory with 3-2 Win Against LAFC

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) earned its first-ever home win with a 3-2 victory over LAFC, extending its unbeaten streak at Snapdragon Stadium to three matches in its 2025 MLS inaugural season. With tonight's win, SDFC is now 1-0-2 at home.

SDFC (3-1-2, 11 points) bounced back from a loss on the road against Austin FC with three first-half goals from Christopher McVey, Onni Valakari and Alex Mighten. It took a 3-0 lead before LAFC (3-3-0, 9 points) scored goals from Artem Smoliakov and Cengiz Under just before halftime of the first-ever meeting between the two Western Conference rivals.

San Diego held on to the lead against an LAFC squad that finished with 10 men after Igor Jesus was sent off with his second yellow card in the second half.

Next up, SDFC will host Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Goal-Scoring Plays

1-0 SD - Christopher McVey (Anders Dreyer), 21st minute: McVey outjumped his defender and beat him to Dreyer's volleyed pass into the penalty area, connecting the header to beat LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and open the scoring for SDFC.

2-0 SD - Onni Valakari, 34th minute: Valakari fired a shot from just outside the six-yard box after LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris failed to secure a floating free kick from Anders Dreyer.

3-0 SD - Alex Mighten (Onni Valakari), 40th minute: Mighten found the back of the net just before halftime, slotting a left-footed shot inside the left post from near the end line. The goal came off a quick tap from Valakari, following a pass from Jasper Löffelsend.

3-1 LA - Artem Smoliakov, 43rd minute: Smoliakov blasted a shot from about 25-yards out and sent the ball off the crossbar into the net past SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos for the visitors' first goal of the night.

3-2 LA - Cengiz Under, 45+5 minute (Mark Delgado): Ünder tapped in a close-range shot from inside the six-yard box to cut into SDFC's lead after Mark Delgado sent in a cross from the left.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 3-2 win, SDFC earned its first home victory and stretched its unbeaten streak at Snapdragon Stadium to three matches.

- SDFC is now 3-1-2 on the season and sits second in the Western Conference.

- SDFC is 2-0-2 when wearing the Club's Primary Kit.

- SDFC becomes the first expansion team to defeat LAFC in their debut matchup, ending LAFC's 5-0 record against expansion teams in their first meetings since the club's league debut in 2018. The previous results were:

o LAFC 2-0 vs. FC Cincinnati (2019)

o LAFC 1-0 vs. Inter Miami C.F. (2020)

o LAFC 2-1 vs. Nashville SC (2020 debut, 2022 first meeting)

o LAFC 2-0 vs. Austin FC (2021)

o LAFC 3-0 vs. St. Louis City SC (2023)

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, defender Chris McVey, midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, and forward Anders Dreyer have all started and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first six matches, each totaling 550 minutes played.

- Chris McVey scored his first goal with SDFC tonight, his third MLS career goal.

- Onni Valakari scored his second goal of the season, his second consecutive goal scored at Snapdragon Stadium.

- Valakari has now contributed to five SDFC scoring plays in 2025 with his goal and assist on Alex Mighten's goal tonight. Valakari now has a goal contribution in four straight games for SDFC.

- Anders Dreyer has now contributed to four scoring plays for SDFC in 2025, totaling three goals and one assist in six games played.

- SDFC Designated Player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano returned to the team coming off the bench in the 72nd minute, his first action since suffering a leg injury early in the team's inaugural home match March 1.

- Alex Mighten made his first MLS start and his first start for SDFC in his third appearance this season.

- Mighten also scored his first goal with SDFC in his MLS debut season.

- Aníbal Godoy and Paddy McNair returned to SDFC after stints with their respective national teams during the March FIFA International break. Godoy helped Panama reach the Concacaf Nations League Final, while McNair played a key role for Northern Ireland in two international friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.

- Defender Hamady Diop made it on to the pitch for SDFC for the second-straight match coming on as a sub. He made his debut last week for his debut.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC will play another home match when it hosts Seattle Sounders at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

