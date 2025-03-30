FC Cincinnati Earn Hard Fought 3 Points on the Road with 2-1 Victory over Nashville SC

Matches are 90 minutes long per the laws of the game, but most times, they're decided in just a fraction of that time. On this rainy, cool, maybe even dower night in Nashville, Tennessee, The Orange and Blue saw their night made thanks to a five-minute stretch; then won in even shorter moments.

FC Cincinnati saw out a dramatic victory at Geodis Park on Saturday night, securing a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Evander and Kévin Denkey. Giving FCC their first road victory of the 2025 MLS season and securing an all-important three points for the first time in three weeks.

The goals from Denkey and Evander are what lit up the scoreboard and dazzled on social media, but the stretch that won the match on Saturday night for FC Cincy was made on the other end of the field. It was made by world-class goalkeeping from Roman Celentano, and the fortitude put on display by not only stopping a penalty kick... but following it up with two massive saves on the goal line to lock out Nashville SC and keep the game tied.

"That's something Roman's been very consistent with, keeping us in games when we need him to and tonight, from the penalty save to immediately after, that double save he makes is as good as I've seen," Noonan said in praise of his keeper Saturday night. "That five-minute stretch kept us in the game in a way where we could still have a chance."

In the 50th minute, before most fans could return to their seats and before the half had really even heated up, a corner kick was served in to the FCC box and referee Drew Fischer called a foul -- pointing to the dot in the box to award Nashville SC a penalty kick. While initially unclear as to why the foul was called, later documentation clarified that a foul on Denkey against NSC captain Walker Zimmerman was identified as the culprit.

So, with the game's momentum and lead now hanging in the balance after a back-and-forth first half, 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar stepped to the spot to take the attempt but was emphatically denied by Celentano, who dived to his left to punch the ball out of bounds.

"You kind of look at where Mukhtar has gone the past couple of games, look at all the analysis... and I feel like he hits it well when he opens his body," Celentano explained of his process in the penalty kick. "So I'm kind of going to the game thinking if he gets a chance I'm probably going to go to my left and that's what happened."

But the danger wasn't over, hardly so. The PK was saved, but the outcome resulted in another corner kick, essentially giving both sides a redo. The set piece was taken, and in the ensuing chaos, Alex Muyl and Sam Surridge got shots on target from just steps away from the goal line. But Celentano was there, flaring every limb to occupy space and block the shot.

He got his forearm to the first and his hands to the second. With Celentano's fingertips just getting enough of the shot -- and with the 2023 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist now trying to recover while lying flat on his back - the spin off his fingers popped the ball up just enough for Celentano to recover and absorb the ball into his chest; effectively ending the threat.

The three attempts registered a combined 1.58 xG and looked all but certain to give Nashville SC the lead in front of their home fans. Instead, Roman Celentano's efforts kept the game even and gave FC Cincinnati a chance to fight for a victory.

"That was a challenging game. Credit to B.J. [Callaghan], to Nashville, they were strong tonight. If not for Roman [Celentano] and Evander, this is a different result," Noonan continued in his praise from the press conference. "I think those two won us the game tonight. And while certainly everybody else put in a good shift, it was, I think, those two performances that allow us to feel the way we did."

Celentano would go on to play a continued important role. His night didn't end there, as the keeper would close Saturday with seven saves-including a diving effort in the 75th minute-and would end up being named man of the match. But it gave FCC just enough light to hand the keys over to the stars further up the field.

By the time the five minutes of goalkeeper brilliance had happened, Evander already had a magical moment.

With FCC down a goal, Evander stepped up to equalize the game before halftime. The Brazilian midfielder was a catalyst all match and a demon from the free kick spot.In the 34th minute Evander won himself a freekick from a few yards outside the box (thanks to some very pretty dribbling) and was ready to finish the play himself. He stood over the free kick with Luca Orellano to his right and uncorked a perfectly placed free kick to tie the game up.

With the perfect combination of base and curl, Evander snuck the free kick directly under the crossbar but over the diving Nashville SC keepers' gloves. A shot placed so well it's unlikely you could have done it any better in a video game. The effort marked his second goal in as many games from a free kick and dazzled not only the solid contingent of visiting FC Cincinnati fans but Evander's teammates.

"For Evander, free kicks are like penalties," Roman Celentano said with a laugh, providing the goalkeeper specific context of Evander's free kick taking ability. "If he's within 30 yards, and he's over the ball, you know he's got a really good chance. So, it's really nice knowing we have that kind of weapon."

"It was a pretty good one," Evander said with a small but knowing grin. "I feel very comfortable kicks on that side, so it wasn't in a perfect spot for me, but it's a place I train from, and it was a good hit."

"Well, now every time he steps up in that moment, you're expecting the ball to go in the net," Noonan added from the press conference. "And that's pretty wild, considering where he's taking it from."

"He's a threat," Noonan continued. "He's a real threat in all of these moments with direct free kicks, with the wide free kicks, corners, all of it is, now somebody standing over the ball that you think he can get the ball where he needs to go and help us to score goals."

The now combined effort set the stage for the final act, the winning moment. In the 89th minute, Evander picked up play inside Nashville territory and saw Corey Baird making a darting run to the box. With, again, expertly taken precision, Evander flighted a pass into Baird's path, where the forward (playing as a wingback) beat Zimmerman to the ball for a header. The headed ball didn't make it on target but was blocked by the USMNT defender's arm, awarding a penalty kick for FCC in the dying minutes.

So, to finish things off: Kévin Denkey - fresh off his return to Cincy after a week in Africa representing Togo at World Cup Qualifiers -- stepped to the spot, put away the shot and gave FCC the lead a minute into stoppage time.

The stars were Celentano and Evander, but the collective effort could not be ignored. With injury and illness still making its way around the locker room, plenty of guys stepped up to secure the result. Miles Robinson returned to action but needed relief in the 80th minute; Nick Hagglund was similarly replaced, but, in his case, was done at halftime. DeAndre Yedlin was also pulled in the 80th minute, and it was revealed he, too, was a game-time decision as he was suffering from an illness and was "not close to 100%," per Pat Noonan. Obinna Nwobodo was forced to exit in the 60th minute due to an injury, so Brian Anunga made a return to his former home and helped see out a victory for The Orange and Blue despite not expecting to be called upon so soon. Corey Baird, playing out of position, will not find his name on the score sheet but made the run that ultimately won the match for FC Cincinnati.

Up and down, the lineup contributions were to be found, which is what made not only this performance but this result, in this moment, so important to the FC Cincinnati locker room.

"I think we needed that. I think everybody was focused tonight and knew this was going to be a game that we needed three points," Evander said of the locker room attitude. "I think we played for the win tonight and it was a very good game from everybody, and even better with the three points."

"I think our group needed it and hopefully we can build off of the result," Noonan said. "We know we have a lot to work on as far as the performance, so, I think it comes at a good time."

It wasn't a perfect night. Pat Noonan called it "chaotic" and "not to his liking." Noonan made sure to call out the ways in which FC Cincinnati still needs to improve, but he granted that this result for his squad was needed-for morale, for confidence, for continued proof of concept. FC Cincinnati took strides in their performance, particularly, according to Noonan, in selfless actions and playing as a team.

So, while FCC continues to work on itself and work out the kinks, earning a win helps prove that 'if you play like this, if you stay the course and continue to build as a group...winning will come.'

"Certainly, I'm pleased for the group. That was a little bit of a wild one," Noonan summarized. "But that shows, I think, what this group is potentially capable of with coming off the field with a win...I think the timing of it is important. We've not been at our best. I think we all know that and have to, not accept it, but acknowledge it and know there's a lot more in this group, and while you're trying to figure things out, being able to still experience the joy of a good result is important. I think our group needed it and hopefully we can build off of the result."

"And we know we have a lot to work on as far as the performance, so, I think it comes at a good time."

With the victory FC Cincinnati improved to 3-2-1 with 10 points on the season. FCC now return home to face the New England Revolution next Saturday, April 5 before returning to the road for a match with DC United on April 12.

