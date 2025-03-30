LA Galaxy Weekly
March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES (Sun day) - Playing the second of three matches in the span of seven days, the Galaxy first play host to Tigres UANL in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal first leg match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 (8:15 p.m. PT; FS2, TUDN, ViX). Four days later, LA returns to league play to square off against Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday, April 5 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup
Tuesday's Quarterfinal match marks the first-ever meeting between LA and Tigres in an official competition. The two teams squared off in a World Series of Football friendly match contested at Dignity Health Sports Park, with LA falling 3-0 to Tigres on July 17, 2007. Tickets for the April 1 match against Tigres can be purchased. In the Quarterfinal second leg match, LA will travel to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT). The Galaxy advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating C.S. Herediano 4-2 on aggregate over two legs in the Round of 16. LA fell 1-0 on the road to Herediano in the first leg on March 5, before defeating Herediano 4-1 in the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 12. In 46 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-11. The Galaxy hold a 16-3-5 record in 24 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home. It marks the ninth time that the LA Galaxy have qualified for the Quarterfinal Round during Concacaf Champions Cup play.
LA Galaxy Against Real Salt Lake
Saturday's MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake marks the 61st meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, with LA leading the all-time series 25-20-15. Against RSL, the Galaxy hold a 21-17-13 record in league play, a 4-1-2 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 0-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In two meetings between LA and Real Salt Lake, the Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (3 GF, 2 GA). The last time the Galaxy and RSL squared off, LA earned a 1-0 victory powered by Gabriel Pec's game-winning goal at America First Field on June 22, 2024. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played against Real Salt Lake (2-0-3; 9 GF, 7 GA) dating back to Oct. 1, 2022. In their last regular-season match played at America First Field, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Real Salt Lake on May 31, 2023. In two league matches played against RSL at America First Field dating back to May 31, 2023, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (4 GF, 2 GA).
