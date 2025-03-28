Timbers Launch All-Time XI Fan Vote in Honor of 50th Anniversary Season

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - In celebration of the club's 50th anniversary season, presented by Toyota, the Portland Timbers are inviting fans to vote for the Timbers' All-Time XI.

Now through Tuesday, April 8, fans can cast their vote for the Timbers All-Time XI by building their ultimate Timbers XI from 50 select players across the club's 50 years at www.timbers.com/AllTimeXI. The fan-voted, Timbers All-Time XI will be celebrated on July 19, at Providence Park on the Timbers' 50-year Celebration Night, presented by Toyota.

The Timbers All-Time XI will comprise of one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders, and three forwards.

To be considered, the 50 eligible players to vote for met established criteria based upon career achievements as a Timbers player and were selected by a panel. Players had to meet one of the following criteria:

Play a minimum of 100 league games for the club for field players; 50 league games for goalkeepers Inducted into the Timbers Ring of Honor Rank in the top five (by era) in a career statistical category (games played, goals, assists, wins, shutouts, etc.) for the club Be a key contributor in winning a championship or trophy Receive league honors (All-League, Best XI, MVP, All-Star, Golden Boot, Rookie of the Year, etc.) as a member of the club

The club's NASL, USL and MLS eras are represented on the list of 50 eligible players, and the list features both former and current players.

