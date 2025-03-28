Nashville SC Update

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this Saturday's match vs. FC Cincinnati (2W-2L-1D) at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT for College Night powered by AAA, Nashville Soccer Club (3W-1L-1D) will face Charlotte FC (3W-1L-1D) at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host its 2025 home opener tonight, March 28 vs. Philadelphia Union 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium before going idle until Sunday, April 13 when it travels to face Crown Legacy FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at 6 p.m. CT.

On Sunday, April 6, GEODIS Park will host Walk MS: Nashville 2025, a fundraising event to raise awareness and make a difference for those living with multiple sclerosis. The opening ceremony will kick off at the Publix Plaza at 9:45 am. CT with the official walk beginning at 10 a.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC at Charlotte FC (Saturday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

