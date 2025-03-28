SDFC Eyes First Snapdragon Stadium Win against LAFC

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SDFC will host LAFC in Matchday 6 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (2-1-2, 8 points) will host LAFC (3-2-0, 9 points) on Saturday, March 29 in Matchday 6 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. SDFC enters the contest seeking its first-ever home win in the first-ever class between both clubs. Kickoff for Saturday's match is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio coverage will be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

SDFC enters the match following a 2-1 road loss to Austin FC, which snapped the Club's unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS season. With a 2-1-2 record, SDFC will be looking to secure their first-ever win at Snapdragon Stadium in front of their home crowd, as San Diego aims to bounce back and continue their strong start to the season.

Building Momentum

With a 2-1-2 record this year, SDFC has demonstrated their competitive edge against some of the league's top teams, including the last two MLS Cup Champions (LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew SC). Currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, SDFC will aim to extend its strong start with an important home win over LAFC at Snapdragon Stadium.

Tomas Ángel Faces Former Club

Forward Tomás Ángel will face his former team, LAFC, for the first time since joining SDFC. Ángel, who played for LAFC in 2024, will be looking to make an impact in his first-ever game against his former club.

International Returns

SDFC will welcome back key players Aníbal Godoy and Paddy McNair, who return after stints with their respective national teams during the March FIFA International break. Godoy helped Panama reach the Concacaf Nations League Final, while McNair played a key role for Northern Ireland in two international friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.

SAN DIEGO FC VS LAFC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 6

Saturday, March 29 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android

2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS LAFC

