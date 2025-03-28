SDFC Eyes First Snapdragon Stadium Win against LAFC
March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SDFC will host LAFC in Matchday 6 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (2-1-2, 8 points) will host LAFC (3-2-0, 9 points) on Saturday, March 29 in Matchday 6 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. SDFC enters the contest seeking its first-ever home win in the first-ever class between both clubs. Kickoff for Saturday's match is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio coverage will be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
SDFC enters the match following a 2-1 road loss to Austin FC, which snapped the Club's unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS season. With a 2-1-2 record, SDFC will be looking to secure their first-ever win at Snapdragon Stadium in front of their home crowd, as San Diego aims to bounce back and continue their strong start to the season.
Building Momentum
With a 2-1-2 record this year, SDFC has demonstrated their competitive edge against some of the league's top teams, including the last two MLS Cup Champions (LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew SC). Currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, SDFC will aim to extend its strong start with an important home win over LAFC at Snapdragon Stadium.
Tomas Ángel Faces Former Club
Forward Tomás Ángel will face his former team, LAFC, for the first time since joining SDFC. Ángel, who played for LAFC in 2024, will be looking to make an impact in his first-ever game against his former club.
International Returns
SDFC will welcome back key players Aníbal Godoy and Paddy McNair, who return after stints with their respective national teams during the March FIFA International break. Godoy helped Panama reach the Concacaf Nations League Final, while McNair played a key role for Northern Ireland in two international friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.
SAN DIEGO FC VS LAFC
2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 6
Saturday, March 29 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)
Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)
San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)
San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)
MATCH INFO:
Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
San Diego FC App: iOS, Android
2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS LAFC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025
- SDFC Eyes First Snapdragon Stadium Win against LAFC - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF to Take on Philadelphia Union at Home this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Launch All-Time XI Fan Vote in Honor of 50th Anniversary Season - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Colorado Rapids: March 29, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal in Illinois to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Quartet Missing vs. Atlanta - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Cesar Ruvalcaba - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Host New York Red Bulls in Saturday Matinee - New England Revolution
- Ali Sakr Selected to Participate in U15 USYNT Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Ride the Wave Train: Ingredients of the Match: CLT at COL - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Set to Host Fourth Annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, Presented by MNP - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Czech Republic National Team Attacker Ondøej Lingr - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Minnesota Saturday Night in Postseason Rematch against Loons - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Visit Nashville SC for Music City Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Academy and Soccer in the Community Staff Visit Affiliate Club Pinellas County United - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- SDFC Eyes First Snapdragon Stadium Win against LAFC
- San Diego FC Falls 2-1 on the Road to Austin FC, Marking First Loss of Inaugural MLS Season
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start on the Road vs. Austin FC
- San Diego FC's Paddy McNair and Aníbal Godoy Receive National Team Call Ups
- First Ever Goal at Home SDFC Draws 1-1 Against Columbus Crew