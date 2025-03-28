Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas on Saturday

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will take on FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, in a Western Conference match-up between MLS charter clubs led by former teammates.

Eric Quill (57 appearances from 2002-2003) and Peter Vermes (92 appearances from 2000-2002) each played for Kansas City before beginning their managerial careers and will now meet for the first time as head coaches.

Quill, in his first season as an MLS manager, leads an FC Dallas roster headlined by the Designated Player duo of Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta and Croatian striker Petar Musa. Acosta ranks ninth in MLS history with 97 regular season assists and the 2023 MLS MVP led the league with 93 regular season goal contributions (41 goals, 52 assists) from 2022-2024, earning MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI accolades each of the past three years. Musa led FC Dallas with 16 goals in 2024 and has started this season strong with two goals and two assists in the team's first five matches.

While Sporting has lost seven straight away games and is winless in 12 matches (0-11-1) across all competitions dating back to last season, FC Dallas are coming off a 1-0 away win at Real Salt Lake last Saturday. The road result came on the heels of back-to-back home defeats in the previous two weeks and the hosts will be looking to avoid losing their opening three regular season home matches for the first time in club history.

The home team in the series between Sporting and FC Dallas has won the last seven meetings across all competitions, including all three match-ups in 2024. Sporting won twice in the space of four days at Children's Mercy Park last July -- prevailing 3-2 in the regular season and 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals -- before Dallas walked away with a 2-1 win on Decision Day in October. Musa starred against Sporting last year, scoring equalizers in both matches in Kansas City and the go-ahead goal in the series finale, however it was Sporting striker William Agada that stole the show with four goals across the three meetings.

Fellow forward Daniel Salloi has also enjoyed success in the series. His eight regular season goals versus FC Dallas are his most against any opponent and the most of any KC player all-time. The Sporting KC Academy product is one shy of the 300th appearance of his professional club career and he ranks fourth on the team's all-time goal contributions chart with 104 (61 goals, 43 assists) in all competitions.

Saturday's showdown at Toyota Stadium -- which is currently at a reduced capacity during a $182-million, three-year renovation -- will be available to watch live on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers with English (Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce) and Spanish (Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes) commentary. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Sporting KC Season Ticket Members receive a free subscription to MLS Season Pass. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 for the full season. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at Talk of the Town Grill & Bar (5201 W. 135th St.) in Leawood, Kan. Fans in attendance can enter a raffle for a Sporting Kansas City jersey and match tickets and all who participate will receive a drink ticket for an Anheuser-Busch beverage (21 years and older) or Coca-Cola product.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 6

Saturday, March 29 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.