Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake Preview

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United continues its Allianz Field home stretch as it takes on Real Salt Lake this Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT. After a 2-2 draw against LA Galaxy last weekend, the Loons look to extend their four-game unbeaten streak.

Minnesota's last match featured a standout performance from forward Kelvin Yeboah, who scored both goals in an intense and fast-paced match. The Loons led twice against the LA Galaxy, but a 90th-minute equalizer from LA's Carlos Emiro Garcés forced both sides to settle for a point. This week, the squad is reunited by the return of five key players from international duty: captain Michael Boxall, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, forward Tani Oluwaseyi, midfielder Robin Lod, and defender Carlos Harvey.

Real Salt Lake enters Saturday's match coming off a 1-0 home loss to FC Dallas. Despite controlling much of the game and creating several opportunities, RSL couldn't find the back of the net. The team played a significant portion of the game with ten men after forward Ari Piol received a red card in the 20th minute. Despite goalkeeper Rafael Cabral's performance - which included a penalty save against Luciano Acosta - RSL conceded the decisive goal in first half stoppage time. The team was also without key players Diego Luna and Dominik Marczuk due to international duty, and captain Emeka Eneli was sidelined with back spasms.

Saturday's matchup carries added weight after last season's postseason bought: In the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Minnesota United knocked out Real Salt Lake in a tense penalty shootout in the second game of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at Allianz Field, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. That result ended RSL's season and ignited a rivalry that will be front and center when the teams meet again on Saturday.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON ARE THE DATA REFLECTING WHAT HE SEES ON THE FIELD...

"We're in a really good place. We give away very few chances, we create a lot of chances in a lot of different ways and I think we have to look at ourselves in the mirror when it comes to closing the last two games out. But I think when it comes to just the raw data, we've been unfortunate when it comes to the balance of the last two games in particular. So, I think if you trust that over the course of a season, if we can continue to push the group in the way that we do and the level of performance carries, we trust that that will level itself out."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. REAL SALT LAKE

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

03.29.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 6

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+, MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 2-1-2 (8 pts. | 1-0-1 at home)

RSL: 2-3-0 (6 pts. | 1-1-0 on the road)

