Ali Sakr Selected to Participate in U15 USYNT Training Camp

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Ali Sakr has been selected to participate in the upcoming U.S. U15 training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. beginning on Sunday, March 30 and running through Sunday, April 6.

Sakr is one of 24 players selected by head coach Ross Brady to attend the camp in the Sunshine State. 14 Major League Soccer clubs are represented within the group, and all players are age-eligible for the 2025 Concacaf U15 Boys' Championship.

Sakr is one of five players making their first U15 National Team call-up this cycle. Sakr has also been involved in training with FC Cincinnati 2 throughout this year. The full release for the upcoming camp, including a full list of players, can be found at ussoccer.com.

