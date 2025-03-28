Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC Preview

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids (2-1-2, 8 pts.) are set for their second consecutive home match, this time against Charlotte FC (3-1-1, 10 pts.) on Saturday. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 2:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

In what will be only the third matchup between these two sides in their history, the Rapids will look to secure their first win against Charlotte FC, with both previous contests resulting in a draw. The last time these two teams met was back in 2023 in Charlotte that resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Colorado has their eyes on a bounce back performance following their most recent match against Portland. The Timbers came out on top 0-3, handing the Rapids their first loss of the 2025 MLS season.

On the other side of this one is a Charlotte FC squad that has come out of the gate strong to start their season. The club has posted a 3-1-1 record through their five matches, with their best performance coming last weekend against San Jose. Thanks to four different goal scorers, Charlotte topped the Earthquakes by a score of 4-1 at home to record their second consecutive victory.

A player to watch on the opposition is midfielder Pep Biel, who currently leads all of MLS in assists with four. The Spaniard has also notched two goals in just five matches to start the season.

Likely making his return for Colorado will be goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The U.S. Men's National Team player is back with the club after receiving an international call up for the nation's most recent Concacaf Nations League matches. Prior to his call up, Steffen put up one of the best performances of his career in his most recent MLS appearance. Against San Jose on March 15, Steffen posted a career high 12 saves in a 2-1 victory. His 24 saves on the season have him ranked second among all goalkeepers in MLS to start the season.

Saturday's match against Charlotte will be under the Colorado sun for the first and only daytime match in 2025, and the Rapids will be looking to repeat their performance from last season's day game. In March of 2024, the Rapids faced off against LAFC in Commerce City, and the match served as a coming out party for, at-the-time, recently signed Designated Player Djordje Mihailovic. The midfielder logged an assist and two goals in the contest, including the game winner in the 89th minute to secure all three points against the eventual Western Conference leaders.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.