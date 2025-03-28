FC Cincinnati Academy and Soccer in the Community Staff Visit Affiliate Club Pinellas County United

FC Cincinnati Academy coaches, as well as Soccer in the Community ambassadors, recently completed a visit to FC Cincinnati Academy Affiliate Club Pinellas County United, as a part of the Academy's ongoing efforts to broaden its footprint and cultivate top-level young talent for the club.

Adrian Parrish, U13 Head Coach and leader on the FC Cincinnati Affiliate & Discovery Program, along with Corben Bone & Hayley Racer from the club's Soccer in the Community department spent three days with the players and coaches of Affiliate Club Pinellas County United. Over the course of their time in Florida, the FC Cincinnati representatives hosted a camp to help identify future FC Cincinnati Academy players.

"I'm extremely excited for the future of our club with our new partnership with FC Cincinnati," said Beau Truong, Director of Coaching at PCU. "This past visit with Adrian, Corben, and Haley was a great start to the future and reinforced the opportunities that this partnership will bring to our players and coaches within our Pinellas County United soccer family. From the camps to the coaching education it was top class from FC Cincinnati and I look forward to having them here again in the near future."

This visit was the first of several in an ongoing strategy to touch base with the FCC Academy's valuable Affiliate Clubs, which create a hub of talent in regions around the country for players to enter the FC Cincinnati system and learn the similar principles that are taught throughout the FCC Academy.

Coaches and community staff hosted an ID Camp and coaching clinic for the 9-12 year old age groups, as well as an affiliate club analysis and strategy session to assess areas of support and alignment between FCC and the affiliate club.

A handful of players from the camp have been invited to summer Elite Camps, in addition to their families coming out to attend a match and tour TQL Stadium and Mercy Health Training Center.

"Our partnership with FC Cincinnati is a game-changer for our club, and this recent visit was just the beginning," Leo Fernandes, Boys Soccer Director said. "Having Adrian, Corben, and Haley here gave our players and coaches valuable exposure to top-level coaching and development opportunities. From the training sessions to the coaching education, everything was great. I'm excited about what's ahead and look forward to continuing to build this relationship for the benefit of our Pinellas County United soccer family."

For more information regarding FC Cincinnati Affiliate Clubs, as well as facts and information about the Academy as a whole, visit FCCincinnati.com/Academy.

