CF Montréal in Illinois to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Saturday
March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CHICAGO, Illinois - CF Montréal will head to the Windy City to take on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field this Saturday at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
This is the Club's first match since the appointment of Marco Donadel as interim head coach.
CF Montréal will play the sixth of seven consecutive season-opening road games.
After losing to the Columbus Crew on Matchday 1, Chicago Fire FC has been unbeaten in the month of March, with three consecutive wins since March 8. Under new head coach Gregg Berhalter, Fire FC has yet to lose at home this season.
The Bleu-blanc-noir has a 13-9-7 record (42 goals for, 39 goals against) against Chicago. When playing in Illinois, Montreal has a 3-7-3 record (16 goals for, 24 goals against).
In 2024, the Club lost 4-3 to Chicago on March 16 at Soldier Field, then shut out the Fire 2-0 at Stade Saputo on September 21.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025
- Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Colorado Rapids: March 29, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal in Illinois to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Quartet Missing vs. Atlanta - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Cesar Ruvalcaba - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Host New York Red Bulls in Saturday Matinee - New England Revolution
- Ali Sakr Selected to Participate in U15 USYNT Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Ride the Wave Train: Ingredients of the Match: CLT at COL - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Set to Host Fourth Annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, Presented by MNP - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Czech Republic National Team Attacker Ondøej Lingr - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Minnesota Saturday Night in Postseason Rematch against Loons - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Visit Nashville SC for Music City Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Academy and Soccer in the Community Staff Visit Affiliate Club Pinellas County United - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal in Illinois to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Saturday
- Four CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17
- CF Montréal Parts Ways with Laurent Courtois
- CF Montréal Blanked, 3-0, to Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Face Nashville SC in Tennessee this Saturday