CF Montréal in Illinois to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Saturday

CHICAGO, Illinois - CF Montréal will head to the Windy City to take on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field this Saturday at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

This is the Club's first match since the appointment of Marco Donadel as interim head coach.

CF Montréal will play the sixth of seven consecutive season-opening road games.

After losing to the Columbus Crew on Matchday 1, Chicago Fire FC has been unbeaten in the month of March, with three consecutive wins since March 8. Under new head coach Gregg Berhalter, Fire FC has yet to lose at home this season.

The Bleu-blanc-noir has a 13-9-7 record (42 goals for, 39 goals against) against Chicago. When playing in Illinois, Montreal has a 3-7-3 record (16 goals for, 24 goals against).

In 2024, the Club lost 4-3 to Chicago on March 16 at Soldier Field, then shut out the Fire 2-0 at Stade Saputo on September 21.

