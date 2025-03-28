Availability Report: Quartet Missing vs. Atlanta

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC faces Atlanta United on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the game. Defender Tayvon Gray is joined on the sidelines by Malachi Jones, Andrés Perea, and Jacob Arryoave.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - Out - Leg

Jacob Arroyave - Out - Knee

Andres Perea - Out - Hip

Tayvon Gray - Out - Leg

