Availability Report: Quartet Missing vs. Atlanta
March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC faces Atlanta United on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the game. Defender Tayvon Gray is joined on the sidelines by Malachi Jones, Andrés Perea, and Jacob Arryoave.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff and Leagues Cup match. Every screen. No blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - Out - Leg
Jacob Arroyave - Out - Knee
Andres Perea - Out - Hip
Tayvon Gray - Out - Leg
