Real Salt Lake Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 in this year's General Allocation Money (GAM).

This weekend, Real Salt Lake (2-3-0, 6 points, 11th West / 21st Shield) returns to the road Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn., traveling to face recent postseason foe Minnesota United FC (2-1-2, 8 points, 6th West / 13th Shield) in a 6:30p MT kickoff at Allianz Field. Saturday's match will be available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam (ENG) on the call, as are Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque (SPN).

Saturday, Real Salt Lake and Minnesota reprise its first-round series matchup in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, each team drawing after 90 minutes, with the Loons emerging via the penalty-kick tiebreaker in both meetings. Overall, the two sides have drawn in each of the last six meetings in 2023 and 2024, both teams earning points as visitors, with each winning at home in 2022. All-time, RSL owns just one win and five draws against five losses in 11 matches across all competitions in Minnesota, the Claret-and-Cobalt unbeaten in its last four trips to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Four RSL players - including playmaker Diego Luna (USA), winger Dominik Marczuk (Poland), FW Zavier Gozo (USA U-20) and MF Aiden Hezarkhani (USA U-18) - return to Club duty this week after being called in the most recent FIFA window.

TRANSACTION: On Friday, March 28, 2025, Real Salt Lake acquires a 2025 MLS International Spot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 GAM.

