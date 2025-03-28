Inter Miami CF to Take on Philadelphia Union at Home this Saturday

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (3W-0L-1D, 10 points) will resume 2025 MLS regular season action this Saturday, March 29, with the team hosting the Philadelphia Union (4W-1L-0D, 12 points). Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Unbeaten Start to the 2025 Season

Inter Miami will host Philadelphia Union in search of extending its unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS regular season. Notably, Inter Miami is unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions this campaign, boasting an overall record of seven wins and a draw, and having won its last six matches in a row.

Past Match

Inter Miami most recently earned a 1-2 victory on the road against Atlanta United in dramatic fashion with a late winner from forward Fafa Picault on Sunday, March 16. Captain Lionel Messi scored Inter Miami's other goal on the night in the win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attack has been in fine form across all competitions this 2025 season. Messi totals four goals and two assists in five appearances, Luis Suárez has recorded four goals and four assists in eight appearances, Tadeo Allende has contributed four goals in eight matches, and Picault has registered one goal ini three appearances. Additionally, midfielder Telasco Segovia has recorded three goals and one an assist in four MLS appearances.

New Recruitment

This week, Inter Miami announced the signing of 18-year-old Ecuadorian internatioonal forward Allen Obando. Obando will not be available for selection for Saturday's match.

Previously Against Philadelphia Union

Saturday's matchup will present the 12th matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the all-time series aganist Philadelphia thus far with a record of five wins, four losses and two draws. Notably, Inter Miami has won the past three meetings.

The teams most recently faced each other twice in 2024 MLS regular season action, with Inter Miami winning 1-2 on the road on June 15 and 3-1 at home on Sept. 14.

Scouting Philadelphia Union

The Union will visit South Florida after earning a 1-0 win at home against St. Louis CITY SC in their past match. So far, the Pennsylvania side has recorded four wins and a loss four a total 12 points this regular season and currently is first the Eastern Conference standings. Forward Tai Baribo leads the team in goals with six this regular season, while defender Kai Wagner is the top assist provider with four.

