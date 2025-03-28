Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to the Pacific Northwest for their second Sunday Night Soccer match of the season, facing the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 30, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Providence Park. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Dynamo are undefeated in their last four regular season matches versus the Timbers, including three victories and goal totals of 11-3 in favor of Houston. The most recent result came in June last season, when the two sides played to a 2-2 draw at Providence Park that included a goal from midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk.

Earlier this week, the Dynamo announced the signing of attacking midfielder Ondøej Lingr and defender Pablo Ortiz. Lingr, a regular with the Czech Republic National Team, will occupy a Designated Player spot and brings vast European experience with SK Slavia Prague, MFK Karviná, Feyenoord and MFK Karviná across top competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. Ortiz joins Houston on loan from FC DAC 1904 in Slovakia after the 24-year-old Colombian made 42 appearances across several top-level European clubs (FC Midtjylland, C.D. Mafra, FK Pardubice and FC DAC 1904) and began his career with one of South America's biggest clubs, América de Cali.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 5 to host LAFC, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match and all Dynamo home matches are available.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Portland Timbers

WHEN:

Sunday, March 30 - 6:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman and Andrew Wiebe

Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

