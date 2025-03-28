Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup
March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to the Pacific Northwest for their second Sunday Night Soccer match of the season, facing the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 30, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Providence Park. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Dynamo are undefeated in their last four regular season matches versus the Timbers, including three victories and goal totals of 11-3 in favor of Houston. The most recent result came in June last season, when the two sides played to a 2-2 draw at Providence Park that included a goal from midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk.
Earlier this week, the Dynamo announced the signing of attacking midfielder Ondøej Lingr and defender Pablo Ortiz. Lingr, a regular with the Czech Republic National Team, will occupy a Designated Player spot and brings vast European experience with SK Slavia Prague, MFK Karviná, Feyenoord and MFK Karviná across top competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. Ortiz joins Houston on loan from FC DAC 1904 in Slovakia after the 24-year-old Colombian made 42 appearances across several top-level European clubs (FC Midtjylland, C.D. Mafra, FK Pardubice and FC DAC 1904) and began his career with one of South America's biggest clubs, América de Cali.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 5 to host LAFC, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match and all Dynamo home matches are available.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at Portland Timbers
WHEN:
Sunday, March 30 - 6:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman and Andrew Wiebe
Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025
- Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Colorado Rapids: March 29, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal in Illinois to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Quartet Missing vs. Atlanta - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Cesar Ruvalcaba - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Host New York Red Bulls in Saturday Matinee - New England Revolution
- Ali Sakr Selected to Participate in U15 USYNT Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Ride the Wave Train: Ingredients of the Match: CLT at COL - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Set to Host Fourth Annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, Presented by MNP - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Czech Republic National Team Attacker Ondøej Lingr - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Minnesota Saturday Night in Postseason Rematch against Loons - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Visit Nashville SC for Music City Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Academy and Soccer in the Community Staff Visit Affiliate Club Pinellas County United - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Czech Republic National Team Attacker Ondøej Lingr
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Pablo Ortiz on Loan from FC DAC 1904
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Road Point in Scoreless Draw Versus Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loans