Revolution Host New York Red Bulls in Saturday Matinee

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (0-3-1; 1 pt.) are back in action this Saturday against the reigning Eastern Conference champion New York Red Bulls (2-1-2; 8 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England emerges from a bye weekend to play its lone home matinee of the season. In their last outing, the Revolution fell, 2-1, on March 15 at New York City FC. An own goal off NYCFC defender Thiago Martins gave New England its first tally of the young season, before two goals from the hosts lifted New York City to the win. The contest saw a first Revolution start for veteran striker Maxi Urruti, while midfielder Matt Polster made his first appearance of the season in his return from injury, starting and playing 71 minutes.

In 10 career appearances against the Red Bulls, Urruti owns four goals and one assist, including two game-winning strikes. The Argentinian, two appearances away from his 300 in MLS regular season action, will look to combine with captain Carles Gil, who remains one assist shy of passing Steve Ralston's for the club's all-time record. Gil has also enjoyed success against New York in his career, tallying nine assists - four of which were game-winning helpers - and one goal in 10 career meetings. Last season, Gil tallied a goal on the road against the Red Bulls, before providing the game-winning assist in a 1-0 win at home.

The Red Bulls were in action last weekend, defeating Toronto FC, 2-1, in a home match at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Swedish international Emil Forsberg collected a brace in the victory, converting a first-half penalty before breaking a second-half deadlock in the 76th minute. Forsberg and fellow Designated Player forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting form a formidable duo in the Red Bulls attack, combining for four of their six goals on the season. New York will be without midfielder Felipe Carballo after the Uruguayan picked up a late red card in last Saturday's victory.

During last week's international window, three New England players were away from the club with their respective national teams and have since returned to training in Foxborough: defender Mamadou Fofana (Mali), forward Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon), and Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria). All three players have been in the starting lineup for each game of the MLS season thus far. For Ganago, the call-up marked his first appearance with the Cameroon National Team since 2023 as he collected his 15th senior cap.

New England could get a boost on Saturday with the return of 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller. The Homegrown product from Connecticut has been sidelined with a groin injury since preseason, but has recently returned to full training this week and is seeking his first minutes of the 2025 campaign. Miller, a member of the 2024 MLS '22 Under 22' List, started eight of his 10 MLS appearances last season in his first professional campaign.

Salute to Heroes Match

This Saturday, the Revolution will honor active and retired military, police, and fire personnel along with all first responders at the club's annual Salute to Heroes Match. The Revolution will host 150 members from VA Boston and the USO for a pregame hospitality reception. The Fan Zone will feature activations from all branches of the Armed Forces, along with USO New England and VA Boston. The national anthem will be performed by The Navy Band Northeast, with current and retired military members and their families unfurling a large American flag on the pitch. At halftime, there will be a live enlistment ceremony on the field where new members of several branches will take their oaths on the stadium field. Finally, all active and retired military personnel and first responders will be honored as Saturday's Heroes of the Match.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #5

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, March 29, 2025

2:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

