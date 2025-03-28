Columbus Crew Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Cesar Ruvalcaba

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew signed MLS SuperDraft pick defender Cesar Ruvalcaba to a First Team contract for the 2025 season with Club options for 2026 and 2027. The 23-year-old was selected by the Crew in the Second Round (51st overall) of MLS SuperDraft 2025. Ruvalcaba signed a Crew 2 contract on March 5 before starting at centerback during his First Team debut against New York City FC on March 22.

"Cesar earned this First Team contract due to his qualities, attitude and hard work since joining our Club earlier this year," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "His efforts and work ethic have been consistent during training over multiple weeks as he smoothly integrated into our First Team, and we look forward to his continued growth and development as a member of the Black & Gold."

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to begin my career with the Columbus Crew," said Ruvalcaba. "It's a dream come true to play for such a historic club. From draft day onward, everyone in the organization has been amazing, and I'm thankful to have landed here. I want to sincerely thank the entire organization for believing in me and giving me the chance to represent the Black & Gold. I'm also especially grateful to everyone who has supported and helped me reach this point in my career. This is just the beginning- I'm excited and hungry for what's ahead. Let's go Crew!"

Against NYCFC, Ruvalcaba became the first Crew 2 player to start a First Team match and one of four to make an MLS appearance (forward Jacen Russell-Rowe and defender Mohamed Farsi in 2022, along with midfielder Tristan Brown last week). In his debut, he recorded 73 minutes, one shot and 35 completed passes (94.6 passing accuracy percentage).

A captain at Southern Methodist University, Ruvalcaba started all 14 matches in 2024 and registered four goals and seven assists, including the game-winning strike against Central Arkansas.

Before transferring to SMU, he played three seasons at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he logged 61 appearances, three goals and seven assists. With the Broncos, Ruvalcaba was named a D-2 CCAA All-American and the CCAA Defender of the Year in 2023. The defender led the team to their ninth NCAA Division II Tournament appearance and registered a brace against Cal State Monterey Bay in the second round. The South Gate, Calif., native was named team captain his junior season and ranked second in minutes played in back-to-back years.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign MLS SuperDraft pick Cesar Ruvalcaba for the 2025 season with Club options for 2026 and 2027 announced on March 28, 2025.

Name: Cesar Ruvalcaba

Pronunciation: SEE-zer ROO-vole-KAH-bah

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: July 13, 2001

Hometown: South Gate, Calif.

Citizenship: United States

