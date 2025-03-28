FC Cincinnati Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the clubs announced today.

TRANSACTION: On March 28, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

