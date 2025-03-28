FC Cincinnati Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake
March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the clubs announced today.
FC Cincinnati travel to Nashville today for a weekend tilt against Nashville SC. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from GEODIS Park, and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can tune into the match on the radio in English on ESPN 1530, and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5. For more information about watch parties and pub partners, visit this week's Tune In information.
TRANSACTION: On March 28, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
