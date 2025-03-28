Houston Dynamo FC Sign Czech Republic National Team Attacker Ondøej Lingr

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Ondøej Lingr on a full transfer from SK Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic, both clubs announced today.

The 26-year-old is signed to a contract through June 2028 with club options through 2029. Lingr will occupy a Designated Player spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Ondøej is a goal scoring midfielder with experience playing at the highest levels of European club and international football," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He will make us a more dangerous attacking team with his verticality and penalty box presence, and he matches the defensive intensity that we look for in all Dynamo players. We are happy to welcome Ondøej, his wife Lucie and their son to Houston, and we look forward to his contributions on and off the field."

The attacking midfielder has totaled 258 appearances across all club competitions, scoring 55 goals and recording 14 assists with MFK Karviná (2017-20) and Slavia Prague (2020-23 and 2024-25) in the Czech Republic and Feyenoord (2023-24) in the Netherlands. Lingr helped Slavia Prague lift three trophies - Czech First League (2021) and Czech Cup (2021 and 2023) - while winning the KNVB Cup (2024) and Dutch Super Cup (2024) with Feyenoord.

Lingr has made 39 appearances, scored three goals and recorded an assist in prestigious European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League with Slavia Prague and Feyenoord. Notably, he played all 12 matches for Slavia Prague in the 2020-21 Europa League and scored a match-winning goal versus French side OGC Nice to advance to the quarterfinals versus English side Arsenal FC.

The Czech Republic native is a regular member of the senior national team, totaling 23 appearances since making his debut in a 1-1 draw versus Wales in March 2022. Lingr scored his debut goal for the national team in June 2024 as part of a 7-1 victory over Malta. Lingr represented the Czech Republic at EURO 2024 in Germany and has appeared in the UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro Qualifying, World Cup Qualifying and friendly matches.

Lingr joins the Dynamo from Slavia Prague where he made 158 appearances over five seasons, scoring 43 goals and recording 10 assists for the Czech side. The midfielder made an immediate impact, helping to win the 2020-21 Czech First League in undefeated fashion and lift the 2020-21 MOL Cup. Lingr scored double-digit goals twice in his time with the club - 14 in 2021-22 and 11 in 2022-23. He also played a key role in winning Slavia Prague's seventh MOL Cup in 2023, where he played all five matches in the competition and scored three goals.

Lingr spent the 2023-24 season with Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord where he played for current Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. The midfielder featured in 28 games and scored four goals, including the match-winning goal in the semi-final of the KNVB Cup against FC Groningen, a competition that the Dutch side went on to win over NEC Nijmegen that season. Additionally, he helped the club finish second in the Eredivisie league, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League the following season.

The midfielder made his professional debut with Czech side Karviná in May 2017 after working his way through the team's youth system. The midfielder went on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and recording eight assists.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Ondøej Lingr on a full transfer from SK Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic through June 2028 with club options through 2029.

ONDØEJ LINGR BIO :

NAME: Ondøej Lingr

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: October 7, 1998 (26)

BIRTHPLACE: Havíøov, Czech Republic

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 10 in.

WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: SK Slavia Prague (Chance Liga)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Czech Republic

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.