FC Cincinnati Visit Nashville SC for Music City Matchup

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati looks to hit the road in another clash of Eastern Conference foes and take points on the road for the first time this season.

After a disappointing draw in their previous match - equaling Atlanta United FC 2-2 at TQL Stadium - The Orange and Blue are looking to turn the page, have some players return from illness, international duty and suspension and put together a strong performance in The Music City on Saturday night.

"We're always kind of one piece missing from week to week, but that's part of it...we need to be competitive," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Thursday of the weekend match. "To be able to continue to push the group the right way and be strong with our 11's and be strong with our reserves...but, it was nice to have a couple weeks where we could get into a four day build and work on some things.

"I think that was refreshing for the guys and the training have been good. The energy has been good. Guys are ready to work and I think excited to use this time, because we have a nice stretch here."

The international window meant that Kévin Denkey and Stefan Chirila were absent from the team as they represented Togo and Romania respectively. With Gilberto Flores back from suspension, and Miles Robinson returning from an illness that kept him out last weekend, FCC is looking to build from that experience and continue to grow together as a team.

That, per what Noonan said Thursday at his pre match press conference, looks like FC Cincinnati continuing to build its attack and implementing tactics that best suit how they want to go for goal.

"The key for me is going day to day, week to week, with more consistency within the group," Noonan explained on Thursday. " We always knew post the eight games that we had in that 24-25 day period, then with the international break, it wasn't going to be this way until now, and so hopefully we can stay healthy and continue to work in a good way with the same guys."

"We've talked about it," Noonan said of the offense, specifically looking for ways to get shots closer to goal. "I think, in certain moments, trying to force plays, when guys that are wanting to have an impact in front of goal, the decision making hasn't been consistent. How we move opponents back lines in the way we run to goal, that was something that we focused on post-Atlanta.

"The eye tells you and we need to do a better job of finding ways to get closer to the goal and being more patient and not forcing plays when the moment's not there. So, I do think that's been something that we need to improve on."

FC CINCINNATI at Nashville SC - Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 8:30 p.m. ET - Geodis Park

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #NSHvCIN on SATURDAY, MARCH 27 (8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT)

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media: ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

Against Nashville SC

Saturday's match between FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two teams, dating back to July of 2018. The Orange and Blue are 2-3-8 against Nashville across USL Championship, MLS and Leagues Cup competition with the most recent meeting ending in a 2-2 draw at GEODIS Park on September 21, 2024.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

THE LAST FIVE - The Orange and Blue have earned points in four of the last five MLS regular season meetings with Nashville (2-1-2). Each club has picked up an away win over that span, including Cincinnati's 1-0 win against the Boys in Blue in March of 2023. Luca Orellano helped earn a point for the Orange and Blue in last year's away meeting, scoring seven minutes into the second half to bring the match level at two apiece.

ANUNGA'S RETURN - Tah Brian Anunga will make his first trip back to GEODIS Park to face his former club since signing with the Orange and Blue in January. Anunga played spent four years in Nashville (2020-24) where he made 129 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and adding one assist. Anunga started and played 72 minutes against Cincinnati in 2024.

TOTMD Performance - Evander was named to MLS' Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 on Monday following his two goal effort against Atlanta United FC. Through five regular season appearances, Evander leads all Cincinnati players in goals (3) and shots (17) and is tied with Pavel Bucha for the most chances created (9). Across all competitions, Evander has scored five goals and registered two goals for Cincinnati.

SCOUTING Nashville SC (3-1-1, 10 Points, T-2 in Eastern Conference)

Under Head Coach BJ Callaghan Nashville SC has gotten off to a strong start in 2025, earning the praise of media pundits and fans league wide for their new approach to play under the first time Head Coach. Callaghan, formerly an assistant coach with the US Men's National Team, took over NSC midway through 2024 but has found success in his first full season as the top boss.

Once known for their preference to sit back and attack on the counter-attack, Nashville has become a dynamic full field team committed to attacking with possession and building that way.

"I watch them, it's pretty straightforward. BJ has principles, and I think they just play off those principles, and they follow it. Everyone follows the principles, so it's pretty standard for them...so they're trying to figure it out as well early on in the season, but they're doing pretty well," Brian Anunga said on Thursday after training. Anunga spent five seasons with Nashville before joining FC Cincinnati this offseason, playing over 100 matches for the club and playing under both Coach Callaghan and his predecessor Gary Smith. "B.J.'s principle is everyone attacks, everyone defends. So you're gonna find a team that is going to be very hard to break down... a team that is probably going to attack with numbers. BJ is very intentional with his work and everything."

With a goal differential of +5 through five matches, Nashville has a tied for third best differential and have made changes to the tempo at which they play. The thing FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan highlighted as key in the changes he's seen from Nashville since the new Head Coach took over was the increase in pressure sent to the ball.

"They're in a good way right now. Good rhythm, good results. I think the defensive structure has been really strong for them. I think they've been tough to play against. I think they've stepped up their pressure a little bit more than we've seen previously, even from last year when we faced them at their place. So, you could see now, over months of working together, some of the changes that are, you know, starting to show out in the games," Noonan said Thursday at a press conference. "So, B.J. [Callaghan] is doing a really good job and you can see the group has good belief right now."

"We'll have to be efficient with the ball, in how we want to find space and how we can cause them problems. If you're not moving off the ball the right ways, if the spacing isn't right, they will be difficult to play against, certainly. So, those are things that we're talking about and hopefully another good day of training today to get some ideas across and see how that translates."

The scoring balance has been, perhaps, most impressive for Nashville SC with seven goal scorers contributing to eight goals this season. Speaking to the "everyone attacks," matra Anunga provided insight on. While the offense still funnels through former MLS MVP Hany Muhktar, the final attack is a shared effort.

On the defensive side of the ball Walker Zimmerman leads the back line, both as a top defender and team captain. He has played every minute of every MLS match for the club this season and no matter the formation the USMNT player is the focal point of the defense.

Between the pipes for Nashville SC Joe Willis, the MLS journeyman who enters 2025 for his 15th season and could make his 270th career appearance Saturday. In 2025, Willis has made 14 saves and earned three clean sheets.

