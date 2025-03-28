Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Colorado Rapids: March 29, 2025

March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC is heading out West for the second time this season to take on the Colorado Rapids in Commerce City, Colorado. Saturday's contest marks the third matchup all-time between the two sides, with both previous meetings ending level through 90 minutes with a 0-0 and 2-2 scoreline, respectively. The home side has remained solid through the first five matchdays, having posted a 2W-1L-2D record and sit at 7th place in the Western Conference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Match: Charlotte FC @ Colorado Rapids

When: Saturday, March 29

Where: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

The Opponent

Despite being bounced by LAFC on away goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup, The Rapids have enjoyed early success in regular season play. Colorado is coming off its first regular season loss of the season, falling 3-0 at home to the Portland Timbers in Matchday 5. As Charlotte welcomes back its USMNT players in Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream, the Rapids will also return starting goalkeeper Zach Steffen from international duty. Ahead of the Nations League, Steffen posted a career-high 13 saves against San Jose and has kept two clean sheets in four matches. The Crown will need to stay composed in front of goal and finish the opportunities that will come its way.

On the offensive side of the pitch, Colorado's numbers do not jump out compared to the rest of MLS. The home side's attacking line will be led by Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro, who has bagged three goals through five matches. Aside from Navarro, Colorado has three players tied for second in goals on the team with one each. Going up against a balanced offense, CLTFC's backline must stay composed and aware of everyone on the pitch if they want to walk away with a positive result.

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union - 12 Points, 5 GP

Charlotte FC - 10 Points, 5 GP

Inter Miami CF - 10 Points, 4 GP

Nashville SC - 10 Points, 5 GP

Chicago Fire FC - 10 Points, 5 GP

Columbus Crew - 9 Points, 5 GP

Western Conference Table:

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 12 Points, 5 GP

Austin FC - 9 Points, 5 GP

LAFC - 9 Points, 5 GP

San Diego FC - 8 Points, 5 GP

St. Louis CITY SC - 8 Points, 5 GP

Minnesota United FC - 8 Points, 5 GP

Colorado Rapids - 8 Points, 5 GP

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.