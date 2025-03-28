By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC

FC Cincinnati visits the Music City for Matchday 6 and the third MLS road game of the season, setting up a regionally combative matchup on this early-season away day. In the last visit to Geodis Park, the Orange and Blue came away with a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Luca Orellano and Luciano Acosta. This season, FCC is looking to earn points away from home for the first time in 2025.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into the first road match of the MLS season, all presented by CTI.

4

Evander leads the club in goal-scoring contributions with 4, combining his team-high three goals with an assist. The Brazilian midfielder is also tied with Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha for the lead with 9 key passes. A key pass (KP) is a stat tracked by MLSSoccer.Com that measures the number of times a player provides a pass leading to a shot on target.

The duo have been vital to the FC Cincinnati attack, combining for 60% of all goal contributions and 18 of 47 key passes in league play this season.

36

Obi Nwobodo leads MLS in ball recoveries per 90 among qualified players with 36, which also ranks 4th in MLS overall despite playing a full match less than any of the top 10 in the rankings and having the fewest minutes played of any player in the top 22.

Ball recoveries track the number of loose balls a player collects for his team, leading to a pass or full possession of the ball. Nwobodo has become known as one of the best players in MLS at controlling the midfield. In addition to his 36 recoveries, he ranks in the top 20 of tackles won and the top 50 of interceptions.

15

No one has put their body on the line more to stop an opportunity this season than Lukas Engel. With 15 blocks so far this MLS season, Engel has the lead in getting between a shot or pass in the defensive zone. The newcomer to MLS has blocked 12 passes in his five MLS games and blocked 3 shots per FBRef, four more combined than the next closest Eastern Conference competitor.

32

Per Opta, Nashville SC star Hany Muhktar has been one of the most dangerous players in MLS for opponents when it comes to creating shot opportunities for his team. With 32 SCA (shot-creating actions), the former MLS MVP is second in MLS and first in the Eastern Conference.

An SCA is defined as the two actions prior to a shot on target being taken, such as passes, fouls suffered, or take-on dribbles. Evander leads FC Cincinnati with 19 SCA, and San Jose Earthquakes attacker Christian Espinoza leads all of MLS with 48.

140

Nick Hagglund returned to action last week for the first time in 273 days, making his first start after exiting a match last season after breaking his fibula and needing reconstructive surgery on his ankle. Hagglund's start was his 140th appearance for the club, making him the third player in the club's history (MLS and USL era) to reach that milestone. Should Hagglund appear in 12 more matches for FCC across competitions, he would surpass Luciano Acosta for second all-time in appearances at 152.

