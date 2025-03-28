Vancouver Whitecaps FC Set to Host Fourth Annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, Presented by MNP
March 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC are excited to host the club's fourth annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, presented by MNP, on Saturday, April 5. Kick off from BC Place is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.
This highly anticipated event will honour the vibrant culture and traditions of the Sikh and South Asian communities, while uniting fans for an unforgettable evening of soccer as the club takes on Western Conference rivals Colorado Rapids.
To commemorate Vaisakhi, Whitecaps FC teamed up with local artist Anu Chouhan to create an exclusive Vaisakhi logo, as well as a 'Caps Creator scarf and t-shirt. Inspired by nature, the design reflects growth prosperity and the deep-rooted connection between the land and the Punjabi community. The logo uses traditional Phulkari embroidery style known for its vibrant geometric patterns, while symbolizing resilience, joy, and cultural heritage.
Prior to kickoff, supporters are invited to join the Fan Zone on Terry Fox Plaza, where a lively and colourful pre-match celebration will take place in collaboration with RED FM. In a powerful display of unity and pride, the Sikh Motorcycle Club will once again lead the march to the match down Robson Street.
In stadium entertainment is in partnership with 5X and will include DJ Kokaheena from pitch level, as well as anthem singer Raman Bains. At halftime, renowned musician Asad Khan will bring the energy. His captivating performance will feature a live electronic set mixed with drummers, lighting, and visuals throughout the stadium to create an unforgettable show.
Tickets for the Vaisakhi Celebration Match are available now at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. The limited-edition Vaisakhi items will be available for purchase at the Whitecaps FC Gastown Store and in-stadium on matchday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in all the festivities and be part of a memorable evening of sport, culture, and unity.
