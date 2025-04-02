Timbers Fundraise for Oregon Humane Society with Ticket Promotion for April 19 LAFC Match
April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are fundraising for the Oregon Humane Society with a ticket promotion for their April 19 match against LAFC at Providence Park, the club announced today. For every match ticket purchased through the OHS storefront, the club will donate $5 to the Oregon Humane Society.
The Timbers will host LAFC for a regular-season matchup on Saturday, April 19 at Providence Park with a 7 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Discounted tickets for the match are available in the OHS storefront with various sections across the stadium included in the promotion, starting at $35.
Oregon Humane Society
The Oregon Humane Society is the largest animal welfare organization in the Northwest, with campuses in Salem and Portland, and a new Community Veterinary Hospital. OHS offers a wide variety of services from pet adoption, training, humane law enforcement, veterinary care, humane education, and disaster response.
