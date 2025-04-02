Whitecaps FC Loan Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to Finnish Side Vaasan Palloseura
April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau has been loaned to Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura through the end of the 2025 season.
"Nicolas is another example of a player developing from our second team to our first team," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "This is a great opportunity for Nicolas to test himself in a new environment, while furthering his development and experience in his career."
Fleuriau Chateau, 22, was signed to an MLS contract last September after starting the year with Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro and has made four appearances across all competitions for the first team. Fleuriau Chateau was originally selected 74th overall by Whitecaps FC at the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and was then signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Whitecaps FC 2. The product of Ottawa, Ontario started 21 of his 25 appearances for WFC2 during the 2024 season, tallying nine goals and four assists.
TRANSACTION: On April 2, 2025, Whitecaps FC loan forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura through December 31, 2025.
