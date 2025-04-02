Will Sands Named Ambassador of the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - As Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month begins this April, New England Revolution defender Will Sands has been named the club's new ambassador of the New England Amputee Soccer Association (NEASA). Sands will attend the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team's training session on Tuesday, April 15, at Legion Memorial Field in Weymouth, Mass. (Commercial St. & Middle St., 02189) ahead of the team's second annual, full-length exhibition match at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 19. Following the New England Revolution's Major League Soccer contest against New York City FC at 7:30 p.m., the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team will take the pitch to face the Metro NY Amputee Soccer Team.

Sands, 24, is now in his second season with New England and his fourth MLS campaign overall. He and his twin brother, James, have long been supporters of the American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA) and the Bionic Project, a non-profit organization founded in 2018 that aims to dismantle disability bias through education, story, and sport, fostering empathy and connection for people of all abilities.

Prior to the exhibition match, the Revolution will outfit the NEASA with brand-new 2025 uniforms, including goalkeeper kits and adidas backpacks. Additionally, the Revolution have invited the NEASA to hold monthly training sessions at the Revolution Training Center in Foxborough, Mass., yet another facet of the Revs' longstanding support of the amputee soccer team. In the past, the club has also donated durable, high-performance SideStix crutches, transportation support, and field time.

"I am incredibly excited to be the Revolution's new ambassador to the New England Amputee Soccer Association," Sands said. "As a longtime supporter of the AASA, and after previously working with Nico Calabria and the Bionic Project, I can't wait to meet the other members of the team and get to work."

In September, the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team, which currently boasts more than a dozen players and is captained by Concord, Mass. native Nico Calabria, will attend the third-annual U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup. Last October, New England earned a second-place finish in the tournament, competing against top teams from across the country. In 2023, New England etched its name into soccer history by defeating the Metro NY Amputee Soccer Team in the first-ever U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup.

"Amputee soccer, the fastest game on one leg, is growing rapidly across the U.S. and the world. The support of Will Sands and the New England Revolution makes a world of difference to us," said Calabria, who has also captained the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team. "To be seen, supported, and for fans to have the opportunity to watch this sport played at the highest level affirms the hard work we put in behind the scenes both on and off the field. Seeing this team come to life and to have the support of the Revolution is a dream come true."

Amputee soccer follows the same rules as traditional soccer, with a few modifications. During tournament competitions, matches will be played with two 25-minute halves plus stoppage time. Amputee soccer offers a new and exciting form of entertainment for soccer fans and serves as a platform for the athletes to display their skills and raise awareness about limb differences, important of inclusivity in sports and diverse representation in athletic competitions, and the broader sports landscape of adaptive sports among the disability community. Visit NewEnglandAmpSoccer.org to learn more about the New England Amputee Soccer Association.

Here is a look at the 2025 Revolution Amputee Soccer Team roster:

2025 Revolution Amputee Soccer Team Roster

Name Hometown

Charlie Livingstone (Head Coach) Pelham, N.Y.

Danielle Potemri (Team Manager) Holliston, Mass.

Nicolai Calabria (Captain) Concord, Mass.

Kevin Chambers Easthampton, Mass.

Michael Connors Rockland, Mass.

Pierre Fernando Boston, Mass.

Vinny Fischer Berlin, Conn.

Damon Goga Binghampton, N.Y.

Jeremey Henrickson Lunenberg, Mass.

Kelvin Jimenez Malden, Mass.

Kamal 'Kimo' Mohamed Branford, Conn.

Corey Laycock Sandown, N.H.

Jack Manning Norfolk, Mass.

Musabwa Nzirimwo Syracuse, N.Y.

Ricardo Rodriguez Boston, Mass.

Ronny Salazar Buenos Aires, Costa Rica

