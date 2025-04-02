Sounders FC and Puget Sound Energy Announce Multi-Year Partnership Focused on Energy Savings and Community Service

April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) today announced a new partnership making PSE the Official Energy Efficiency Partner of Sounders FC. Both deeply rooted in the community, PSE and Sounders FC will take their partnership outside of the stadium and off the pitch to help customers and Sounders fans save money by saving energy as part of this multi-year deal. PSE will also increase support of the club's charitable arm, RAVE Foundation, in its work with underserved communities.

Sounders FC midfielder Pedro de la Vega is set to serve as an ambassador to the partnership. By involving this exciting young player and leveraging the power and popularity of soccer, PSE and Sounders FC hope to reach customers and fans who may not be aware of or have participated in the many programs PSE has to help renters and homeowners cut their energy costs.

"Our new partnership with Puget Sound Energy represents a powerful opportunity to join with an industry leader to make a lasting impact in the region we both call home," said Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "As the Official Energy Efficiency Partner of Sounders FC, PSE and the Rave Green will work together to enhance education about vital resources available to the community, expanding access and allowing both organizations to engage more deeply with the people that we serve. We look forward to building a strong relationship with PSE that leads to a more sustainable and efficient future."

"On and off the pitch, soccer brings people together," said Aaron August, PSE's Chief Customer and Transformation Officer. "We are excited to up our game by partnering with the Sounders, Pedro de la Vega and RAVE Foundation to empower customers and fans to save energy. Just as every successful team needs both skill and strategy, we're committed to helping our customers make smart energy choices that lead to lasting savings. Together, we'll create a winning combination for energy efficient, sustainable communities."

In addition to de la Vega's involvement, PSE and Sounders FC have formed a joint activation team to educate customers and fans about PSE programs and services while integrating Sounders-themed activities and experiences. This team will be at a variety of community events and select Sounders FC home matches to get customers connected to energy-saving programs that include:

- PSE Flex Rewards: A voluntary program that incentivizes customers to take simple steps to conserve energy during times of peak demand, such as a winter cold snap or summer heat wave.

- Heat pump education: Energy efficient heat pumps help customers save money while offering both heating and cooling in a single system. PSE can help customers understand what kind of heat pump is best for their home and offers rebates to offset installation costs.

- Recommended energy professionals: Through PSE, customers can connect with pre-screened, licensed, independent energy professionals who can provide guidance on a variety of energy-efficient upgrades.

PSE and Sounders FC are distributing 10,000 tickets per season through intentional events and collaborations, providing access to Sounders matches to grassroots communities. Additionally, the two organizations will develop community-focused initiatives centered on energy education and sustainability. These include an annual community event at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse and energy savings-themed field trips for youth.

In line with the commitment of PSE and Sounders FC to the local communities they serve, PSE will also be the presenting sponsor of RAVE Foundation clinics for youth in underserved communities, and the presenting sponsor of the Sounders FC "Saves for Youth" program, in which every save made by the Rave Green over the course of the season becomes a $250 donation from PSE to RAVE Foundation. Additionally, PSE is supporting the construction of two RAVE mini-pitches. This adds to a PSE-supported mini-pitch scheduled to open later this year at Illahee Middle School in Federal Way and helps Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation move closer to their goal of 52 mini-pitches by 2026, an exciting effort to bring abundant opportunities for free play to the region in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

