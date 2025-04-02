LA Galaxy Earn 0-0 Draw against Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match

April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 0-0 draw against Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Quarterfinal first leg match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday night. Next up, LA returns to league action by traveling to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday, April 5 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass)

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

Tuesday's Quarterfinal match marked the first-ever meeting between LA and Tigres in an official competition, with the all-time series tied 0-0-1 (0 GF, 0 GA). In the Quarterfinal second leg match, LA will travel to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT). In 47 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-12. The Galaxy hold a 16-3-6 record in 25 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home. It marks the ninth time that the LA Galaxy have qualified for the Quarterfinal Round during Concacaf Champions Cup play. LA has previously qualified for the Semifinal Round of Concacaf Champions Cup play three times (1997, 2000, 2012-13).

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Postgame Notes

In nine matches played across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) to begin the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-5-3 (9 GF, 14 GA).

In 47 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-12.

The Galaxy hold a 16-3-6 record in 25 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home.

LA earned its first shutout in nine matches played across all competitions during the 2025 campaign in the draw against Tigres.

John McCarthy made four saves and recorded his first shutout of the 2025 campaign in the result against Tigres UANL.

Gabriel Pec made his 50th career appearance across all competitions for LA in the draw against Tigres.

Edwin Cerrillo made his 50th career start across all competitions for the Galaxy in the match against Tigres UANL.

In his first start of the 2025 campaign, Joseph Paintsil logged 45 minutes of action.

Paintsil, Miki Yamane and Matheus Nascimento each made their Concacaf Champions Cup debuts in the match against Tigres.

Isaiah Parente, who made his eighth appearance (5th start) across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, finished the match with a team-high two chances created.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy return to league action by traveling to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday, April 5 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Quarterfinals (Leg 1)

LA Galaxy vs. Tigres UANL

Tuesday - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy000

Tigres UANL 0 00

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

TIG: Angulo (caution), 57

LA: Parente (caution), 58

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garcés, D Maya Yoshida © (Zanka, 31), D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 72); M Isaiah Parente, M Edwin Cerrillo, M Diego Fagundez, F Joseph Paintsil (Matheus Nascimento, 72, F Gabriel Pec, F Christian Ramirez (Miguel Berry, 90+3)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; GK Brady Scott; D Harbor Miller, D Eriq Zavaleta, M Elijah Wynder, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Matheus Nascimento, Isaiah Parente, 1); FOULS: 9 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

TIG: GK Nahuel Guzman, D Joaquim Henrique, D Juan Jose Purata, D Jesus Angulo, M Rafael Carioca (Romulo Zanre, 61), M Fernando Gorriaran, M Juan Brunetta, M Diego Lainez, M Javier Aquino, F Uriel Antuna (Ozziel Herrera, 74), F Nicolas Ibanez (Marcelo Flores, 88)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Felipe Rodriguez, GK Fernando Tapia; D Eduardo Tercero, D Vladimir Lorona, D Osvaldo Rodriguez; M Bernardo Parra, M Sebastian Cordova, M Jesus Garza

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Joaquim Henrique, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (Jesus Angulo, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Kwinsi Williams

Assistant Referees: Ainsley Rochard, Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing

Fourth Official: Adonis Carrasco

VAR: Benjamin Whitty

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 60 degrees

Attendance: 13,434

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

