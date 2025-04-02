San Diego FC Acquires Attacker Milan Iloski on Loan from Sister Club FC Nordsjaelland

April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired attacker and San Diego native Milan Iloski on loan from its sister club, FC Nordsjaelland (FCN), which is part of the Right to Dream community, through July 2025.

"Milan is an attacker who has proven he can score goals and impact the game in the final third throughout his career," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He has had a positive impact at FCN, and his time there will allow him to integrate quickly within the principles and group. On top of that, bringing another San Diego native back home is special, and we're thrilled to welcome him to SDFC as a valuable addition to our attack."

The 25-year-old attacker joins SDFC after spending the past year with FCN in the Danish Superliga, where he made 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals. Before his move to Europe, Iloski became one of the top goal scorers in the USL Championship, winning the 2022 USL Golden Boot after netting 22 goals for Orange County SC. He is Orange County SC's all-time leading goal scorer, with 38 goals and 11 assists in 62 appearances since signing with the club in February 2022.

A native of Escondido, Calif., Iloski played collegiately at UCLA before beginning his professional career with Real Salt Lake in 2020.

Transaction: San Diego FC acquires attacker Milan Iloski on loan from sister club FC Nordsjaelland (FCN) through July 2025.

Name: Milan Iloski

Position: Attacker

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Born: July 29, 1999

Age: 25

Birthplace: Escondido, Calif.

Previous Club: FC Nordsjaelland

Pronunciation: MEE-lahn ee-LOHS-kee

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.