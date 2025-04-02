HDFC's Hosts 10th Annual Unified Team Signing Day

April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club hosted its 10th annual Unified Team Signing Day earlier tonight at Shell Energy Stadium, where Unified athletes and partners signed their contracts and received their uniforms.

Also in attendance to celebrate the occasion was Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad, Dash player Danny Colaprico and Dynamo players Griffin Dorsey, Jimmy Maurer and Daniel Steres.

Leveraging the power of sport, Dynamo & Dash Charities, MLS WORKS and Special Olympics have teamed up to promote an environment of social inclusion, which is aligned with the league's Soccer For All platform. Cornerstone to the collaboration is the Special Olympics Unified Sports® Soccer Exchange Program, uniting individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and individuals without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) as members of one team.

With the support of Dynamo & Dash Charities, the Club's official 501(c)(3) non-profit arm, the Houston Dynamo FC Unified Team will travel for exhibition matches, scheduled in conjunction with MLS first team matches, to reinforce inclusivity and showcase the talents and abilities to MLS fans. MLS clubs provide authentic MLS first-team experiences such as travel with the first team, gameday recognition, signing days, jersey unveils, and practices and scrimmages at training facilities with MLS technical staffs. Unified teams are outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas.

A highlight of each season is the Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game, presented by MLS WORKS. One Special Olympics athlete and one Unified partner are selected to represent their MLS club during MLS All-Star Week. The experience culminates in a competitive East-versus-West, 11-versus-11, Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Game.

