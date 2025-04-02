Stepping Stones Named Community Partner of the Match as FCC Kick off Autism Awareness Month

Go ALL IN FOR AUTISM in April, as FC Cincinnati support Autism Awareness Month. In celebration, FC Cincinnati have named Stepping Stones as their Community Partner of the Match for this weekend's match on Saturday, April 5 against the New England Revolution.

Highlighted for their positive impact on the autism community, Stepping Stones provides a pathway to independence for individuals with special needs through recreational and educational programs. Stepping Stones supports over 700 children, teens and adults across four locations in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Cheer on this collaboration by sporting ALL IN FOR AUTISM merchandise throughout April. Head Coach Pat Noonan, as well as other member of FC Cincinnati staff, will be wearing ALL IN FOR AUTISM merch during Saturday's match as well as throughout Autism Awareness Month.

Make a donation or purchase gear at HERE or find the Stepping Stones booth at the FC Cincinnati Pre-Match festivities at Washington Park. There will be ALL IN FOR AUTISM hats and armbands available with a donation to the organization (while supplies last).

All proceeds from donations or merchandise purchased will go towards Stepping Stones and their work to support children, teens, and young adults with disabilities to work towards independence and empower them to more fully participate in their community.

There are opportunities to volunteer and support Stepping Stones even further with their summer camps, weekly & weekend programming, and maintenance projects.

