Earthquakes to Honor San Jose Clash, D.C. United Legends from 1996 Inaugural Game on Field to Celebrate MLS' 30th Season

April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will return to PayPal Park for their Major League Soccer regular-season clash with D.C. United on Sunday, April 6 (2 p.m. PT), presented by Theta Labs. The match will be full of festivities to celebrate the league's 30 years and commemorate the Inaugural Game in MLS history, which took place in San Jose between the two clubs on the same date in 1996.

Then known as the Clash, San Jose won 1-0 at Spartan Stadium on an 88th-minute goal by forward Eric Wynalda in front of 31,683 fans-a record for a sporting event in the city at the time. Current Earthquakes Head Coach Bruce Arena was on the opposite sideline in the same role for D.C. United, while current Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes' father John was a defender for the visitors.

On Sunday, several members from both 1996 teams are scheduled to attend the match and will participate in a special on-field presentation at halftime. Wynalda, John Doyle, Eddie Lewis, Altimont "Freddie" Butler, Troy Dayak, Tim Liner, Dave Gold and Dave Salzwedel will represent the Clash, while Arena, Harkes, Jeff Agoos, Shawn Medved and Marco Etcheverry will be on hand for D.C. United. Quintessential Earthquakes and Clash cheerleader Krazy George will also make his triumphant return to PayPal Park.

The first 5,000 fans through the gate will receive a limited-edition Inaugural Game Pennant and be greeted with throwback graphics throughout the stadium, while San Jose Clash gear and other retro merchandise specifically for Sunday's matchup will be on sale in the team stores. In the Epicenter, fans will have access to the Mini-Pitch, Lawn Games, Poster-Making and can test their agility in the Obstacle Course. In addition, Disc Dogs will treat the fans to a special halftime performance.

Major League Soccer Stories from April 2, 2025

