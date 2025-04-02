San Diego FC Announces Woven into One Planet Month Presented by Palomar

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC's inaugural Woven into One Planet Month, presented by Palomar, will kick off this week with the activation of several service projects that are aligned to the regional needs of San Diego. The events are designed to be regional in scope, but hyper-local in application to the needs of the specific communities where they take place.

"At San Diego FC, we believe in the power of soccer to bring people together and create lasting change," said SDFC VP of Community Joel Katz. "Woven into One Planet Month is our opportunity to not only celebrate the game but also take meaningful action. By working alongside our fans, partners, and local organizations, we're reinforcing our commitment to sustainability while engaging our communities in service projects that will raise awareness across the region."

These events activate SDFC stakeholders (staff, Season Ticket Members, community partners, owners and fans) and connect the community to SDFC matchdays to raise awareness. The month of service projects kicked off on March 22 with a community clean-up of a segment of Chollas Creek that runs through Southcrest where Palomar and SDFC volunteers joined the Harvey Family Foundation, the City of San Diego, and the Cesar Chavez Elementary School students and faculty to clear stormwater channels in a community that was devastated by severe flooding in January 2024.

Palomar understands that specialty insurance provides essential support and peace of mind to individuals, businesses, and communities during challenging times. As local and national communities wrestle with a host of existing, emerging, and complicated challenges, Palomar is here to help its insureds endure. Whether navigating evolving landscapes or natural catastrophes, Palomar is making commitments to community resilience and sustainability.

In addition to Palomar as the presenting partner for this month, supporting partners San Diego Gas & Electric and San Diego Community Power will also partner with SDFC for dedicated activations on Earth Day and Arbor Day in late April, leading up to the April 26 home match against Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium. Earth Day's service project features the installation of enhancements to the new River Center at Grant Park, an eco-park and educational facility situated on a 17-acre site in Mission Valley, at the intersection of Qualcomm Way and Camino del Rio North. This project transformed a former sand mining pit into a vibrant community destination that celebrates the San Diego River's natural and cultural significance.

Arbor Day activations feature community members coming together to play a key role in tree planting efforts, including lifting trees, filling planting holes, spreading mulch, and watering to ensure their success at Colina del Sol Park and the surrounding community of City Heights. This 20-acre park contains a large grassy area, ball fields, a full-court basketball court, tennis court, soccer field, a pool, and a recreation center.

A full list of volunteer community service projects can be found below and on SanDiegoFC.com/WovenIntoOnePlanet.

- March 22 | Chollas Creek Clean-Up with Flood Response Coalition in Southcrest Presented by Palomar

- April 5 | Flood Response Coalition Activation at Fanfest

- April 22 | Earth Day Activation Presented by SDG&E

- April 24 | Arbor Day 1: Community Clean up at Colina del Sol

- April 25 | Arbor Day: Tree Planting Event at Colina del Sol

