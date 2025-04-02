Keys to the Match: Goals Galore

April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC host Minnesota United at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Goals Galore

New York City FC found themselves in the midst of a goal fest on Saturday against Atlanta United.

Minnesota United know that feeling all too well, with 12 goals scored in their last three MLS games. That included a pulsating 3-3 tie against Sporting KC on the road, followed by a 2-2 draw against LA Galaxy.

That should make for an entertaining clash when the two teams take the field on Sunday.

Flexible

Minnesota United Head Coach Eric Ramsay has been somewhat flexible with his tactical setup.

He ended the 2024 regular season playing a back-four system, but in 2025 has switched his side to a back five. His system utilizes wingbacks and a midfield three behind a front two. That has delivered success for Ramsay, with Minnesota unbeaten in their last five outings.

Leading the charge in the final third are Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah, both of whom have four goals this season. Ramsay's system allows Minnesota to have a compact central area, limiting space for opposition teams to attack. City will need to find or create space in the final third to break down Minnesota, and that will present an interesting challenge for Pascal Jansen and his coaching staff, as well as the players on the field.

Home Again

After a tricky two-road stretch, it's nice to be back home.

The players and staff were disappointed with Saturday's result against Atlanta, particularly after such a positive experience in Ohio a week prior against the Columbus Crew.

All is not lost, however. As Hannes Wolf dryly stated, "We did not die."

City have a chance to reset this week against Minnesota and record a big three points before welcoming Philadelphia Union to Citi Field next week. Neither will be an easy game, but if City can lay the groundwork this weekend with a win, they could find themselves back near the top of the Eastern Conference come mid-April.

