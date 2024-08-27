Quick Adaptation: Ingredients of the Match

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The Battle of the South comes to Bank of America Stadium as Charlotte FC host Atlanta United.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Shutting Down the Offense

With the departure of key players like Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada, Atlanta has had to rely heavily on two main scoring strategies: counter attacks and crosses aimed at their towering strikers.

While they've lost significant quality in the center of the field, Atlanta still boasts one of the league's top attacking fullbacks, Brooks Lennon, who has notched five assists this season. Complementing him on the right flank is winger Saba Lobzhanidze, one of the few bright spots in Atlanta's attack, having contributed six goals and three assists.

For Charlotte, the key to neutralizing Atlanta's threats lies in cutting off service from the wide areas and staying alert to shut down counter attacks. If they can do this effectively, they'll significantly limit Atlanta's goal-scoring opportunities. After that, it's just a matter of capitalizing on their own attacking chances to secure all three points.

Unforced Errors

While Charlotte has earned a reputation for their strong defense, they've struggled to make a significant impact in the attack. Being ranked 3rd worst in goals scored in the Eastern Conference, they recognized the need for more offensive firepower. So, what did they do? They brought back Karol Świderski, signed Pep Biel as a playmaking number 10, and have another creative force on the way in Jamie Paterson.

Charlotte's attack is now stronger than it has been all season, with these new additions joining Liel Abada and Kerwin Vargas, while options like Iuri Tavares, Brandon Cambridge, and Patrick Agyemang provide depth off the bench.

However, in their most recent match, Charlotte's attack looked disjointed. This can be partly attributed to the new-look offense still gaining familiarity with each other and to unforced errors at critical moments in the attack.

"[We] can't make that many unforced errors in the final third, and that's on us," said a dissatisfied Dean Smith after Saturday's 1-1 draw against the Red Bulls.

The Crown may be their own worst enemy in the attack, but the silver lining is that this is an area within their direct control. Better decision-making will make a significant difference in the final third, and if this improves, Charlotte has the potential to transform from one of the weaker attacks to one of the stronger ones in the East.

Quick Adaptation

With many new faces in the squad and only a few MLS matches remaining, the team must adapt quickly to continue their push for the best possible finish in the standings. Karol Swiderski and Liel Abada just played together for the first time in MLS against the Red Bulls after Abada was with Israel for the Olympics. Tim Ream partnered with Adilson Malanda in defense for the first time, too.

For newer signings Pep Biel (who debuted against the Red Bulls) and Jamie Paterson (who is working through the visa process), there isn't much time to show what they can bring in the attack. Smith, though, is confident they can meet the moment.

"The timeline [for Biel and Paterson to make an impact] is they haven't got much time," he said. "...They've got to hit the ground running. They know that, and with the qualities that they bring, I know they can do that."

Ultimately, the goal extends beyond just making the playoffs; a deep post-season run is in the team's sights.

Smith and his players have one more home match to keep building chemistry before heading on the road for two consecutive games. This is the perfect time for the new-look attack to show their potential together on the field and gain momentum heading into this final stretch where every result matters.

