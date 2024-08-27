Karol Świderski Called up to Poland National Team for UEFA Nations League

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Karol Świderski of Charlotte FC has been called up to Poland's National Team for the kickoff of the UEFA Nations League. Poland is set to compete against Scotland and Croatia in their initial group stage matches. Świderski has solidified his place as a regular for Poland, having most recently represented his country in the 2024 Euros.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football tournament featuring the senior men's national teams from UEFA's member associations, the sport's governing body in Europe. It offers some of the top national teams another chance to compete for a prestigious continental trophy outside of the Euros.

Currently ranked 28th in the world, Poland finds itself in Group A, one of the toughest groups in the competition, alongside Croatia, Scotland, and Portugal. Their group stage schedule is as follows:

September 5 | Scotland vs Poland

Setpember 8 | Croatia vs Poland

October 12 | Poland vs Portugal

October 15 | Poland vs Croatia

November 15 | Portugal vs Poland

November 18 | Poland vs Scotland

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.