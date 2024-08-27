Karol Świderski Called up to Poland National Team for UEFA Nations League
August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Karol Świderski of Charlotte FC has been called up to Poland's National Team for the kickoff of the UEFA Nations League. Poland is set to compete against Scotland and Croatia in their initial group stage matches. Świderski has solidified his place as a regular for Poland, having most recently represented his country in the 2024 Euros.
The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football tournament featuring the senior men's national teams from UEFA's member associations, the sport's governing body in Europe. It offers some of the top national teams another chance to compete for a prestigious continental trophy outside of the Euros.
Currently ranked 28th in the world, Poland finds itself in Group A, one of the toughest groups in the competition, alongside Croatia, Scotland, and Portugal. Their group stage schedule is as follows:
September 5 | Scotland vs Poland
Setpember 8 | Croatia vs Poland
October 12 | Poland vs Portugal
October 15 | Poland vs Croatia
November 15 | Portugal vs Poland
November 18 | Poland vs Scotland
