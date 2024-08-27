Mathieu Choinière Transferred to Grasshopper Club Zürich

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that midfielder Mathieu Choinière was transferred to Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss first division.

"We are very happy for Mathieu, and I would like to congratulate him on his exceptional career with the Club," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "We have been supporting his development since the age of 12, and he has made remarkable progress thanks to his work ethic and passion for soccer. Mathieu aspired to experience the European game, and his departure is another fine example of the sporting project we are building in Montreal. We wish him the very best of success in Switzerland and for the remainder of his career."

The Saint-Alexandre native is the first player in Club history to have progressed through every stage of the CF Montréal Academy. He joined the academy in 2011 before finally signing his first professional contract on July 17, 2018. He made his first team debut the very next day in a 1-0 Canadian Championship win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Over the past seven seasons with the first team, he has played 119 MLS games, including 89 starts, Choinière has accumulated 8,074 minutes of play, 11 goals and 10 assists. The midfielder also played 12 Canadian Championship games, five Leagues Cup games, two Concacaf Champions Cup games and one MLS playoff game.

Choinière helped the Bleu-blanc-noir win the Voyageurs Cup in 2019 and 2021. He was also named to the MLS All-Star team in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Choinière was named the Club's 2023 Most Valuable Player, receiving the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy. He was also the recipient of the Jason Di Tullio Trophy, award given to the player who best embodied the spirit of "La Grinta" throughout the MLS season.

Transaction: Midfielder Mathieu Choinière transferred to Grasshopper Club Zürich.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.