Antony Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6
March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Antony has been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6. Antony notched a brace in Portland's 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, forward Felipe Mora was listed to the Team of the Matchday bench for his three goal contributions (1G, 2A) in the match.
Antony, 23, tallied his team-leading third and fourth goals of the season in the March 30 match against Houston. It marked his second career brace for the Timbers. Notably, the Brazilian winger has scored in back-to-back matches for Portland including his goal against the Colorado Rapids on March 22. With four goals this season, Antony is currently tied for fourth most in the league.
Mora, 31, scored the first goal of the Sunday Night Soccer matchup and his second of the 2025 campaign. The Chilean striker also tallied two assists in the match, notching three goal contributions (1G, 2A) in a single match for just the second time in his MLS career. With the goal, Mora tied former Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco for third-most goals scored in club history (41).
The Timbers will travel to face Austin FC on Saturday, April 5 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. (Pacific) on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
