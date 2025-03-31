Roman Celentano and Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6

March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano and Evander have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6, the league announced Monday, after the duo played a vital role in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 win at Nashville SC Saturday night.

Celentano was named to the Team of the Matchday for the seventh time in his career, his first since a bench nod in Matchday 28 of the 2023 season. Evander was named to the weekly MLS team for the second consecutive week.

Celentano was credited with seven saves Saturday night in the 2-1 win, matching his career high for the fourth time in his career (Sept. 7, 2022 at NYC; Sept. 17, 2022 at RSL; July, 17, 2024 vs CHI). He also saved his third career in-match penalty kick, denying Hany Mukhtar in the 49th minute from the spot to keep the score level at 1-1.

Just one minute later, Celentano made a remarkable double save in the 50th minute, denying two close efforts from Alex Muyl and Sam Surridge, persevering the scoreline and allowing Kévin Denkey's second-half stoppage time goal to send the Orange and Blue ahead and earn three points.

Evander became the first FC Cincinnati player this season to be named to the Team of the Matchday in consecutive weeks, scoring his third goal over the past two matches in the 43rd minute against Nashville. His goal was a stunning free kick which leveled the score shortly before halftime, his second free kick goal in as many weeks.

FC Cincinnati had multiple players named to the starting XI of the Team of the Matchday for the first time since Matchday 21 of last season when Luca Orellano and Luciano Acosta were named to the team following the 4-3 win over Philadelphia Union.

Celentano and Evander's selections are the fifth and sixth recognitions of an FC Cincinnati player on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6)

- Roman Celentano (6)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 6)

F: Diego Rossi (CLB), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)

M: Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Antony (POR)

D: Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Christopher McVey (SD), George Campbell (MTL)

GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Daniel (SJ), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Onni Valakari (SD), Felipe Mora (POR)

The Orange and Blue are back in action Saturday, April 5 to host the New England Revolution at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans cans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

