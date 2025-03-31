Djordje Mihailovic Named to Team of the Matchday for Game-Winning Brace Performance

March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Designated Player, Olympian and game-winner Djordje Mihailovic catapulted the Rapids' to a resounding 2-0 home victory over Charlotte FC on the weekend, earning him a starting position on the league's Team of the Matchday.

The midfielder finished the game with a brace, four shots on goal and 89 minutes played total. The two goals, scored within four minutes of one another, were his firsts on the regular season. He now has four goal contributions in six games after notching an assist in Colorado's contests with FC Dallas and Austin FC.

The 26-year-old found the opening goal in the 78th minute of Saturday afternoon's match when substitute Omir Fernandez found a pathway up the left side, beating his defender to get a cross off into the box. Mihailovic's quick entry to a pocket between Charlotte defenders allowed him the one-touch shot into the back of the net.

He would strike again from the spot just minutes later after striker Rafael Navarro was taken down in the box. His cool finish to the left side of the net marked the Rapids' first penalty-kick goal of the season, and the fastest brace earned in MLS so far this season.

This multi-goal performance is his second of 2025 after recording a brace in the Rapids' Concacaf Champions Cup opener with LAFC at home.

The Rapids finished the night with 22 shots taken overall, continuously knocking on Charlotte's door to find the breakthrough at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

"We didn't veer away from what the plan was," said Mihailovic after the game. "We know we'd love to put teams in fast games here, given the environment we're in, but being able to ramp it up, keeping the press, keeping the high tempo play. Sometimes for me, I need a breather, but it's good because I know that they're suffering more than I am. But again, you know high tempo press, finishing our chances, and the back line, just playing like real men back there against those guys."

Mihailovic was also named the Rapids' Man of the Match by fans.

MLS Team of the Matchday - Matchday 6

F: Diego Rossi (CLB), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)

M: Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Antony (POR)

D: Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Christopher McVey (SD), George Campbell (MTL)

GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Daniel (SJ), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Onni Valakari (SD), Felipe Mora (POR)

