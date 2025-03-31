Sporting KC Weekly

March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host arch rivals St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Western Conference match-up -- which will feature the unveiling of Kansas City's official host city poster for FIFA World Cup 26 -- are available online at SeatGeek and Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Registration closes today for the pre-kindergarten division of Sporting Rec League this spring at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo., and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit skcrecsoccer.com.

Fan voting will close today for the 2025 Sporting Legends inductee, giving supporters the opportunity to submit their write-in selection for this year's honoree at SportingKC.com. Established in 2013, the Sporting Legends hall of honor pays tribute to club icons and provides a platform to recognize individuals for their invaluable contributions to the Sporting Kansas City organization and to the growth of soccer throughout the region.

Today is also the final opportunity to support The Victory Project in its Round Up fundraising campaign at local Slim Chickens restaurants. Customers at the six Slim Chickens locations in the Kansas City region can round up their purchase and all donations will go directly to The Victory Project to enhance and enrich the lives of children with cancer in addition to making the sport of soccer more accessible for kids with disabilities and kids with limited financial resources.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings on orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Tuesday is the deadline for high school seniors to apply for The Victory Project Emerging Sports Leaders Scholarship. The Victory Project will award four scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each to provide financial assistance for students with post-secondary education plans at a university, college, trade or vocational school whose lives have been impacted by the sport of soccer. Applicants will be notified of their selection by May 8.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play St. Louis CITY SC on May 14 will open this Wednesday and away ticket requests for the team's first-ever visit to expansion side San Diego FC on May 17 will open this Friday.

Sporting KC will host the seventh annual Sporting Next-Gen Invitational beginning Friday featuring many of the top boys and girls youth teams from across the region in the U-8/U-9 through U-15 age groups. The tournament will see more than 250 teams take the field with matches held at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Central Bank Sporting Complex.

A new six-week session of Sporting Stripes, an early childhood soccer program for 2-5 year olds, will start on Saturday at Maranatha Christian Academy (7055 Silverheel St.) in Shawnee, Kan. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend. The U-16s and U-18s will welcome Austin FC to Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo., for a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday while the U-14s will travel to Texas to play Houston Dynamo FC at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

