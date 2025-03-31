Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday for week six of the 2025 regular season. Our captain earns TOTM honors after his stellar performance in the team's 2-1 home win over Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening.

Messi features on the starting XI for what marks his third TOTM selection this MLS campaign. The Argentine ace was instrumental in helping Inter Miami collect all three points to extend its unbeaten start to the campaign to five and climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Messi was introduced into the match as a second-half substitute in the 55th minute and had an immediate impact on the game, as he extended Inter Miami's lead to 2-0 shortly after in the 57th minute.

A quick play on the counter led by Luis Suárez, Fafa Picault and Messi, concluded with Suárez playing a ball for Messi inside the box. He then scored with a tidy right-footed shot to the far post to record his second goal this regular season.

Notably, with the goal Messi (43 goal contributions) tied Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in Club history in MLS regular season play.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

