LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match Tuesday, April 1
March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Playing the second of three matches in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy play host to Tigres UANL in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal first leg match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 (8:15 p.m. PT; FS2, TUDN, ViX).
LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup
Tuesday's Quarterfinal match marks the first-ever meeting between LA and Tigres in an official competition. The two teams squared off in a World Series of Football friendly match contested at Dignity Health Sports Park, with LA falling 3-0 to Tigres on July 17, 2007. Tickets for the April 1 match against Tigres can be purchased. In the Quarterfinal second leg match, LA will travel to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT). The Galaxy advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating C.S. Herediano 4-2 on aggregate over two legs in the Round of 16. LA fell 1-0 on the road to Herediano in the first leg on March 5, before defeating Herediano 4-1 in the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 12. In 46 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-11. The Galaxy hold a 16-3-5 record in 24 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home. It marks the ninth time that the LA Galaxy have qualified for the Quarterfinal Round during Concacaf Champions Cup play.
LA Galaxy Form
In four matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-1-2 (8 GF, 6 GA). Christian Ramirez has scored in four consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to March 12.
LA Galaxy vs. Tigres UANL
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup | Quarterfinals - Leg 1
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 | 8:15 p.m. PT
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
FS2, TUDN, ViX
