Nashville SC Notes Week of March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (3W-2L-1D) will play its third away match of the season when it faces Charlotte FC (3W-2L-1D) for a matinee at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT. It will be the club's second afternoon fixture of 2025 after handing the Philadelphia Union its first loss of the season in a 3-1 victory on Sunday, March 16.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club earned a 2-2 regular time draw vs. Philadelphia Union 2 during its 2025 home opener last Friday, picking up the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win. The Boys in Blue will play their next match Sunday, April 13 following a bye week when they travel to face Crown Legacy FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at 6 p.m. CT.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is tied for its most points through six Major League Soccer matches with 10 (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025)

has conceded the fourth-fewest goals in MLS this season with five (also, MIA and VAN)

has set a club record for goals scored (9) and tied the club record for goal differential (+4 in 2023) through its first six MLS matches

earned its 50th MLS win (regular season + playoffs) vs. Charlotte FC on March 16, 2024 during a 2-1 victory at GEODIS Park

last faced Charlotte FC on May 11, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium

is 2W-2L-1D vs. Charlotte FC all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 1W-2L-0D on the road vs. Charlotte FC in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 61W-54L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 25W-35L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-39L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-9L-19D all-time in regular season afternoon matches

is 4W-4L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 30W-33L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-43L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer

became the first Nashville SC defender to record a goal in back-to-back regular season matches when he scored his second career regular season goal last Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati

with his goal vs. Cincinnati, became the third Nashville SC player to record his first and second career regular season goals in back-to-back matches (also, Daniel Ríos and Ahmed Qasem)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. Cincinnati

is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Ahmed Qasem)

Teal Bunbury became just the 14th player in Major League Soccer history to appear in 400 career regular season matches when he subbed on in the 90+ 2nd minute last Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati

Dan Lovitz is tied for the second-most assists in MLS this season with three, which leads Nashville SC

Jack Maher

has started in all five of Nashville SC's matches vs. Charlotte FC

leads the team this season with 92.1% passing accuracy (minimum 300 pass attempts)

Hany Mukhtar

has five goal contributions (four goals, assist) in five career regular season matches vs. Charlotte FC

became the first player in club history to score double-digit goals in back-to-back seasons when he scored vs. Charlotte FC on July 9, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium

became the fifth fastest player in MLS history to register 50 career goals and 30 career assists with a brace vs. Charlotte FC on May 20, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium

Alex Muyl

scored during Nashville SC's 2-1 win vs. Charlotte FC on March 16, 2024 at GEODIS Park - the club's 50th MLS win

has appeared in all five of Nashville SC's matches vs. Charlotte

Andy Najar returned to Nashville SC's lineup from international duty when he subbed in at the 67th minute last Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati

Ahmed Qasem is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer)

Jacob Shaffelburg

returned to Nashville SC's lineup from international duty when he subbed in at the 67th minute last Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati

logged a season-high in minutes with 23 plus added time vs. Cincinnati

Sam Surridge scored during Nashville SC's 2-1 win vs. Charlotte FC on March 16, 2024 at GEODIS Park - the club's 50th MLS win

Eddi Tagseth ranks second in MLS this season in total distance covered at 47.27 miles

Taylor Washington recorded an assist on Sam Surridge's 32nd minute goal during Nashville SC's 2-1 win vs. Charlotte FC on March 16, 2024 at GEODIS Park - opening the scoring for the club's 50th MLS win

Joe Willis is tied for first in MLS this season with three clean sheets

Walker Zimmerman is tied for the fifth-most clearances in MLS this season with 13

