Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
March 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6. The Quakes drew the Seattle Sounders FC 1-1 on Saturday night at PayPal Park in the first leg of the 2025 Heritage Cup.
Daniel's heroics in net repeatedly turned the Sounders away, as the goalkeeper made nine total saves on the night to reclaim the top spot among MLS goalkeepers this season (28).
The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the sixth in Daniel's career.
The Black and Blue will now take on D.C. United this Sunday, April 6. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 2 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 6)
Forwards: Diego Rossi (CLB), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
Midfielders: Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Antony (POR)
Defenders: Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Christopher McVey (SD), George Campbell (MTL)
Goalkeeper: Roman Celentano (CIN)
Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)
Bench: Daniel (SJ), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Onni Valakari (SD), Felipe Mora (POR)
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
