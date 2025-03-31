U.S. Women's National Team Will Face Canada on July 2 at Audi Field in the Allstate Continental Clásico

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Women's National Team will face Canada in the Allstate Continental Clásico on July 2 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV & Max and Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio via Westwood One Sports). The meeting between the top two women's soccer countries in the Concacaf region will take place in the nation's capital heading into the July 4 holiday and will be the first Allstate Continental Clásico featuring the USWNT with the previous two having been USMNT matches.

The clash with Canada will be the third game of this three-match FIFA window that also features two games against the Republic of Ireland, at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. on Thursday, June 26 (7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET on TBS, truTV and Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports) and at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, June 29 (3 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports).

The USA and Canada met twice in 2024, once in the Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal and once in the SheBelieves Cup Final, with both matches ending in 2-2 ties and both going to penalty kicks with the USA coming out on top in both shootouts.

The USA has played Canada more than any other opponent in team history and this will be the 67th meeting all-time between the neighboring countries.

"Canada is a top team and this match is worthy of the Allstate Continental Clásico," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. "As this game will end a three-match window, we'll get a good chance to see our whole roster in training and hopefully game action before selecting a team to start in Washington, D.C. The Spirit fans have been fantastic supporting their team and we're looking forward to them coming out to create an electric atmosphere for this game as well."

Audi Field is the home of the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit, owned by Michele Kang, who last November pledged a historic $30 million donation to U.S. Soccer, the largest ever given to the Federation's women's and girls' programs, to be dispersed over five years. The Spirit roster features numerous players in the current USWNT player pool.

Allstate Continental Clásico

The Continental Clásico is an annual event that has featured U.S. Soccer hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. This will be the first USWNT match in Allstate's Continental Clásico series with the previous two Clásico matches having featured the USMNT. Allstate has prioritized growing the game of soccer and protecting the future of the game. In addition to its partnership with U.S. Soccer, Allstate has affiliations with MLS, Sueno Alianza (providing Hispanic communities with the most prestigious local and national soccer programs in the country) and Black Star (cultivating Black soccer culture, providing access to player development pathways and building fan communities).

Additional Notes:

- The USA played at Audi Field last year in the final game before the 2024 Olympics. The match ended in a 0-0 tie against Costa Rica despite the USA dominating proceedings.

- This match will mark the third for the USWNT at Audi Field. The USA has played in Washington, D.C. 12 times, but the first 10 of those games were at the venerable RFK Stadium, which is soon to be demolished.

- The USA is 53-4-9 all-time against Canada.

- The USA and Canadian women's soccer teams are intertwined with almost all of the players from both teams having attended colleges in the United States and/or have played or are playing in the NWSL.

- The match will mark the USA's first meeting with Canada since Englishwoman Casey Stoney took over as head coach.

TICKETS

Presales for the USWNT vs. Canada Allstate Continental Clásico in Washington, D.C. will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, April 1, and conclude on Friday, April 4 at 8 a.m. local venue time.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

About Audi Field

The iconic 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium is nestled in a prime location along the capitol riverfront, the fastest growing area in downtown D.C, and is the permanent home of D.C. United, the Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders.

Opened in July 2018, Audi Field is a premiere entertainment and event destination and was the host of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal FC. Complete with 500 premium field-level seats, 31 luxury suites, and one of the steepest stadium grades in sports, Audi Field offers fans a truly unique gameday experience. The stadium houses various events year-round from corporate outings, music festivals, and world class international sporting events from the Premier League Lacrosse to College Football, and more.

For more information, please visit www.audifield.com and find us on social media at @AudiField.

